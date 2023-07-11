Neuraxpharm expands outside Europe into Brazil and Mexico

Recently acquired Sanofi portfolio products to be combined with acquired Libber Pharma infrastructure to build new affiliate in Brazil

Products in Mexico to be distributed through newly established greenfield affiliate

BARCELONA, Spain and DÜSSELDORF, Germany, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuraxpharm Group (Neuraxpharm), a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announces the establishment of affiliates in Brazil and Mexico, the two largest pharmaceutical markets in Latin America1, as first steps in its expansion outside of Europe.

As part of the expansion into Brazil, Neuraxpharm has acquired Libber Pharma, a company that can provide the infrastructure to distribute and commercialize Neuraxpharm products across the country. The acquired company has been renamed Neuraxpharm Brazil. In addition, Neuraxpharm completed the acquisition earlier this year of Sanofi's portfolio of CNS products which includes one neuroleptic and three antipsychotic products in Brazil which will form part of the product expansion.

In Mexico, Neuraxpharm has established a new affiliate, Neuraxpharm Mexico, which will distribute both existing Neuraxpharm products and two mental health products acquired from Sanofi through a salesforce that will promote all products. Additionally, Neuraxpharm has more than 10 products under registration that are being prepared for launch in Mexico over the coming years.

Dr. Jörg-Thomas Dierks, Chief Executive Officer of Neuraxpharm, said: "We are excited to be expanding outside Europe through the establishment of affiliates in these two very attractive growth markets. Our direct presence in Brazil and Mexico will provide us with a platform from which to distribute Neuraxpharm products to healthcare professionals and patients in the two largest pharmaceutical markets in LATAM, representing an important strategic step as we strive to bring advanced CNS products to more patients around the world."

The terms of the transaction in Brazil were not disclosed.

About the Group Neuraxpharm

Neuraxpharm is the leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of the central nervous system (CNS), including both psychiatric and neurological disorders. It has a unique understanding of the CNS market built over 35 years.

Neuraxpharm is constantly innovating, with new products and solutions to address unmet patient needs and is expanding its portfolio through its pipeline, partnerships and acquisitions.

The company has more than 1,000 employees and develops and commercializes CNS products through a direct presence in more than 20 countries in Europe, and globally via partners in more than 60 countries. Neuraxpharm is backed by funds advised by Permira.

Neuraxpharm manufactures many of its pharmaceutical products at Neuraxpharm Pharmaceuticals (formerly Laboratorios Lesvi) in Spain.

For more information, please visit www.neuraxpharm.com

1 Source: IQVIA 2022

SOURCE Neuraxpharm