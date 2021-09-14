NeuReality collaborates with Xilinx to deliver NeuReality's novel AI-centric server to the market

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuReality, an Israeli AI startup developing high performance AI compute platforms for cloud data centers and edge nodes, is collaborating with Xilinx, Inc. to deliver new AI-centric platforms that empower, optimize, and tune real-world AI applications. The collaboration is based on NeuReality's novel AI-centric inference platform NR1-P, which includes a new type of AI Server-on-Chip (SoC) developed by NeuReality and delivers all components necessary to deploy a complete inference solution. The platform targets high volume AI applications in various fields such as public safety, e-commerce, healthcare, retail, and many other computer-vision use cases.

NeuReality has worked closely with Xilinx to deliver the world's first fully functional AI-centric server to the market. This breakthrough prototype platform will reduce the two key barriers that inhibit customers' AI deployment today, cost and complexity. As part of the collaboration, the NR1-P platform, based on the Xilinx Versal ACAP architecture, can be purchased directly from NeuReality, and will be fulfilled through Colfax International.

NR1-P is NeuReality's first implementation of the company's new AI-centric architecture, with other implementations to follow. The new prototype platform is accessible for testing and evaluation via remote access. NeuReality's NR1-P was built upon the Xilinx Versal VCK5000 development card and can deliver up to 3X greater performance/Dollar/Watt compared to the latest Nvidia A100 or T4 based systems, according to NeuReality. The complete prototype solution includes a 4xRU server chassis, 16 AI-centric modules based on the Xilinx development cards, an embedded Linux software stack with Kubernetes support, orchestration functionality and a model database.

Moshe Tanach, CEO and co-founder of NeuReality, noted: "Working closely with Xilinx, the market leader of FPGAs for AI, has taken us one step closer to a new reality of AI-centric Server-on-Chip silicon devices that deliver best in class TCO, linear scalability, reduced latency and a simple user interface and experience. These can enable use cases such as healthcare, public safety and other applications that depend on higher efficiency and much lower cost solutions compared to the existing CPU-centric offerings from companies such as Nvidia."

NeuReality will present its offering and collaboration with Xilinx at the AI Hardware Summit in Mountain View, California, on September 13-16, 2021, and at the Xilinx Adapt virtual conference on September 16, 2021. At both events, companies will be able to learn more about NeuReality's system and sign up to see a live demonstration of the NR1-P inference solution.

About NeuReality

NeuReality Ltd. is an AI technology innovation company creating purpose-built AI-platforms for ultra-scalability of real-life AI applications. NeuReality is a pioneer in the deep learning and AI solutions market.

NeuReality was founded in 2019 and is led by a seasoned management team with extensive experience in data centers architecture, system, and software. The co-founders are CEO Moshe Tanach, VP Operations Tzvika Shmueli and VP VLSI Yossi Kasus. Prior to founding NeuReality, Tanach served in several executive roles as Director of Engineering at Marvell and Intel and AVP R&D at DesignArt-Networks (later acquired by Qualcomm). Tzvika Shmueli served as VP of Backend at Mellanox Technologies and VP of Engineering at Habana Labs. Yossi Kasus served as Senior Director of Engineering at Mellanox and the head of VLSI at EZChip.

