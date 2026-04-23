NEURELIS HELPS SUPPORT NATIONAL NETWORK OF EPILEPSY AWARENESS AND SUPPORT AT FIRST EPILEPSY AWARENESS DAY AND EDUCATION EXPO AT WALT DISNEY WORLD

Company's Ambassadors to share their journeys with epilepsy and meaningfully connect with the epilepsy community in first east coast event

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurelis, Inc., the innovator behind VALTOCO® (diazepam nasal spray), today announced it will join the epilepsy community at Epilepsy Awareness Day at Walt Disney World, one of the largest and first of its kind gathering of people with epilepsy, healthcare providers, care partners, and families on the east coast. The event was organized in partnership between Epilepsy Association of Florida, Epilepsy Alliance America (EAA), and Sophie's Journey, who is behind Epilepsy Awareness Day at Disneyland (EADDL) in California, to help create a national network for increased epilepsy awareness, interactive learning, and community support.

Neurelis will participate in the free education expo on April 25th from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM PT at Disney's Contemporary Resort in Orlando, FL. The expo will be followed by a celebration party for families that evening and Epilepsy Awareness Day on April 26th at Magic Kingdom, where families will spend the day enjoying the park together.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to represent Neurelis this year at the Epilepsy Awareness event at Disney World after speaking last fall at EADDL," commented Lowell, Neurelis Ambassador and active adult with epilepsy who advocates for seizure awareness in his role as a regional director of an epilepsy foundation. "Helping spread the message from coast to coast by connecting with a community of people who understand how it is to live with epilepsy and letting them know there may be treatment options to help them feel prepared for episodes of frequent seizures is especially meaningful."

Neurelis will sponsor a presentation by Lowell, who will share his journey and speak about his experience with Neurelis' FDA-approved product VALTOCO, an immediate-use treatment for episodes of frequent seizures in patients two years of age and older. His presentation will be on Saturday April 25th from 3-3:45 PM ET in Room F, followed by a Q&A session.

Additionally, Neurelis Ambassador Colleen, a care partner and advocate for people with epilepsy, along with her son Paul, a Neurelis Ambassador and college student with epilepsy, will also participate in the conference. They will share their experiences living with the challenges of epilepsy at a dinner on April 24th co-sponsored by EAA for families attending the meeting.

"We are dedicated to turning our experience into awareness, and our journey into hope," said Colleen. "It is vital that people with epilepsy know they are not navigating this path alone; we are in this together."

Neurelis Founder and CEO Craig Chambliss added, "We are proud to join the Disney event, which is designed to help link medical education, support resources, and advances in care with the people who live day to day with the disease. This objective is aligned closely with Neurelis' mission to help people with epilepsy, care partners, and loved ones feel empowered to live their lives."

About Neurelis

Neurelis, Inc., is a neuroscience company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and neurologic disorders characterized by high unmet medical need. The FDA has approved Neurelis' VALTOCO® (diazepam nasal spray) as an acute treatment of intermittent, stereotypic episodes of frequent seizure activity (i.e., seizure clusters, acute repetitive seizures) that are distinct from an individual's usual seizure pattern in adult and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older. VALTOCO is a proprietary formulation of diazepam incorporating the science of INTRAVAIL®, a transmucosal absorption enhancement technology that enables the noninvasive delivery of a broad range of protein, peptide, and small-molecule drugs. For more information on VALTOCO, please visit www.valtoco.com. For the latest scientific information on VALTOCO, please visit http://www.neurelismedicalaffairs.com/. Neurelis is also developing NRL-1004, an investigational, Phase 1 stage intranasal olanzapine for treatment of acute agitation episodes associated with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. In addition, Neurelis is also developing NRL-1049 (previously known as BA-1049), an investigational, Phase 1 new chemical entity Rho kinase (ROCK) inhibitor, for the treatment of cerebral cavernous malformations (CCMS), a rare disorder of the central nervous system (CNS). For more information on Neurelis, please visit www.neurelis.com .

Important Safety Information about VALTOCO:

Indication

VALTOCO® (diazepam nasal spray) is indicated for the acute treatment of intermittent, stereotypic episodes of frequent seizure activity (i.e., seizure clusters, acute repetitive seizures) that are distinct from a patient's usual seizure pattern in patients with epilepsy 2 years of age and older.

WARNING: RISKS FROM CONCOMITANT USE WITH OPIOIDS; ABUSE, MISUSE, AND ADDICTION; and DEPENDENCE AND WITHDRAWAL REACTIONS

Concomitant use of benzodiazepines and opioids may result in profound sedation, respiratory depression, coma, and death. Reserve concomitant prescribing of these drugs for patients for whom alternative treatment options are inadequate. Limit dosages and durations to the minimum required. Follow patients for signs and symptoms of respiratory depression and sedation.

The use of benzodiazepines, including VALTOCO, exposes users to risks of abuse, misuse, and addiction, which can lead to overdose or death. Abuse and misuse of benzodiazepines commonly involve concomitant use of other medications, alcohol, and/or illicit substances, which is associated with an increased frequency of serious adverse outcomes. Before prescribing VALTOCO and throughout treatment, assess each patient's risk for abuse, misuse, and addiction.

The continued use of benzodiazepines may lead to clinically significant physical dependence. The risks of dependence and withdrawal increase with longer treatment duration and higher daily dose. Although VALTOCO is indicated only for intermittent use, if used more frequently than recommended, abrupt discontinuation or rapid dosage reduction of VALTOCO may precipitate acute withdrawal reactions, which can be life-threatening. For patients using VALTOCO more frequently than recommended, to reduce the risk of withdrawal reactions, use a gradual taper to discontinue VALTOCO.

Contraindications: VALTOCO is contraindicated in patients with:

Hypersensitivity to diazepam

Acute narrow-angle glaucoma

Central Nervous System (CNS) Depression

Benzodiazepines, including VALTOCO, may produce CNS depression. Caution patients against engaging in hazardous activities requiring mental alertness, such as operating machinery, driving a motor vehicle, or riding a bicycle, until the effects of the drug, such as drowsiness, have subsided, and as their medical condition permits.

The potential for a synergistic CNS-depressant effect when VALTOCO is used with alcohol or other CNS depressants must be considered, and appropriate recommendations made to the patient and/or care partner.

Suicidal Behavior and Ideation

Antiepileptic drugs (AEDs), including VALTOCO, increase the risk of suicidal ideation and behavior. Patients treated with any AED for any indication should be monitored for the emergence or worsening of depression, suicidal thoughts or behavior, and/or unusual changes in mood or behavior.

Glaucoma

Benzodiazepines, including VALTOCO, can increase intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma. VALTOCO may only be used in patients with open-angle glaucoma only if they are receiving appropriate therapy. VALTOCO is contraindicated in patients with narrow-angle glaucoma.

Neonatal Sedation and Withdrawal Syndrome

Use of VALTOCO late in pregnancy can result in sedation (respiratory depression, lethargy, hypotonia) and/or withdrawal symptoms (hyperreflexia, irritability, restlessness, tremors, inconsolable crying, and feeding difficulties) in the neonate. Monitor neonates exposed to VALTOCO during pregnancy or labor for signs of sedation and monitor neonates exposed to VALTOCO during pregnancy for signs of withdrawal; manage these neonates accordingly.

Risk of Serious Adverse Reactions in Infants due to Benzyl Alcohol Preservative

VALTOCO is not approved for use in neonates or infants. Serious and fatal adverse reactions, including "gasping syndrome," can occur in neonates and low-birth-weight infants treated with benzyl alcohol–preserved drugs, including VALTOCO. The "gasping syndrome" is characterized by central nervous system depression, metabolic acidosis, and gasping respirations. The minimum amount of benzyl alcohol at which serious adverse reactions may occur is not known.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions (at least 4%) were somnolence, headache, and nasal discomfort.

Diazepam, the active ingredient in VALTOCO, is a Schedule IV controlled substance.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Neurelis, Inc. at 1-866-696-3873 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 (www.fda.gov/medwatch).

Please read full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning.

Contacts:

Brittany Bradrick, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, +1 858 251 2100

SOURCE Neurelis, Inc.