NEURELIS TO PRESENT STUDY OF NRL-1049, A RHO KINASE (ROCK) INHIBITOR WITH POTENTIAL TO TREAT SYMPTOMATIC CEREBRAL CAVERNOUS MALFORMATIONS (CCM), AT ANNUAL CCM MEETING

Phase 1 clinical study data on NRL-1049 shows dose-proportional increase in exposure and favorable safety profile

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurelis, Inc., today announced it will present at the Alliance to Cure Cavernous Malformation (CCM) 21st International CCM Scientific & Clinical Meeting to be held November 6-7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. The poster presentation will highlight data from the Phase 1 study of NRL-1049, an investigational new chemical entity Rho kinase (ROCK) inhibitor for the treatment of cerebral cavernous malformation. CCM is a rare vascular disease characterized by clusters of abnormally enlarged, thin-walled capillaries, primarily in the brain and spinal cord, that are prone to leakage and hemorrhage, potentially leading to a debilitating lifelong condition.

"The annual CCM meeting is an important gathering of researchers, clinicians, and patients, all sharing a common mission to help advance treatment and improve care for people with CCM," said Adrian L. Rabinowicz, MD, Neurelis Chief Medical Officer. "Our participation in the annual CCM meeting is particularly meaningful this year as it is the first we are sharing data at the meeting. We look forward to engaging with the CCM community on the latest developments to address this devastating disease."

About one in 500 people are affected by CCMs, and patients may experience a wide range of clinical symptoms ranging from headaches to focal neurological deficits, seizures, and cerebral hemorrhage. The probability of intracerebral hemorrhage on CCM lesions, particularly if they bled before, is considerable, increasing the risk of morbidity and mortality with each hemorrhagic event. Familial, or hereditary, CCMs account for about 20% of all CCM cases.

The Company's poster titled "A Phase 1, First-in-Human, Single-Ascending Dose Study to Assess Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of a ROCK inhibitor (NRL-1049) in Healthy Volunteers" presents clinical data from healthy adult participants who received NRL-1049. This study identified 150-mg as the maximum tolerated dose, which demonstrated a favorable safety profile. Pharmacokinetic analyses showed that exposure to NRL-1049 and its active metabolite, NRL-2017, increased in a dose-proportional or greater-than-dose proportional manner. Together the study results support continued investigation and clinical development of NRL-1049.

The poster will be presented on Thursday, November 6th from 4-5:30 PM ET.

About Neurelis

Neurelis, Inc., is a neuroscience company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and neurologic disorders characterized by high unmet medical need. The FDA has approved Neurelis' VALTOCO® (diazepam nasal spray) as an acute treatment of intermittent, stereotypic episodes of frequent seizure activity (i.e., seizure clusters, acute repetitive seizures) that are distinct from an individual's usual seizure pattern in adult and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older. VALTOCO is a proprietary formulation of diazepam incorporating the science of INTRAVAIL®, a transmucosal absorption enhancement technology that enables the noninvasive delivery of a broad range of protein, peptide, and small-molecule drugs. For more information on VALTOCO, please visit www.valtoco.com . For the latest scientific information on VALTOCO, please visit http://www.neurelismedicalaffairs.com/ . Neurelis is also developing NRL-1004, an investigational, Phase 1 stage intranasal olanzapine for treatment of acute agitation episodes associated with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. In addition, Neurelis is also developing NRL-1049 (previously known as BA-1049), an investigational, Phase 1 new chemical entity Rho kinase (ROCK) inhibitor, for the treatment of cerebral cavernous malformations (CCMS), a rare disorder of the central nervous system (CNS). For more information on Neurelis, please visit www.neurelis.com.

