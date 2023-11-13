Neurent Medical Announces New CPT Code® for Chronic Rhinitis Treatment Offering Significant Symptom Improvements

CMS Assignment Empowers ENT Physicians and Offers Relief to Millions of Chronic Rhinitis Patients

GALWAY, Ireland, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurent Medical , a company pioneering innovative non-surgical interventions to treat chronic inflammatory sinonasal diseases, today announced a significant milestone for the chronic rhinitis market. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has recently assigned a Category I Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) reimbursement code for a breakthrough minimally invasive procedure designed to address the symptoms of patients suffering from chronic rhinitis.

Effective January 1, 2024, the assigned payment for CPT code 31242 for endoscopic destruction of the posterior nasal nerve (PNN) using radiofrequency ablation will be instated for use with Neurent Medical's NEUROMARK® System. The new code describes the procedure performed by otolaryngologists or ear, nose, and throat (ENT) physicians when disrupting overactive nerves that drive chronic rhinitis symptoms.

Marc G. Dubin, MD, FACS, a nationally recognized subspecialist in sinus and nasal disease expressed his enthusiasm for this upcoming assignment, stating, "The establishment of this CPT code is a significant milestone for physicians who treat chronic rhinitis patients with ablation of the posterior nasal nerves as we are now able to provide patients lasting relief and address chronic runny nose, post-nasal drip, and congestion more effectively." He continued, "I have been fortunate to use the NEUROMARK System throughout its development and with its demonstrated safety and efficacy in the recently published CLARITY study, I am eager to have this treatment option readily available to my chronic rhinitis patients who have had limited options for long term treatment to-date."

It is estimated that several million chronic rhinitis patients are seen by ENT doctors annually in the United States. The condition affects approximately one in four Americans1. Chronic rhinitis patients endure sinonasal discomfort characterized by persistent congestion, rhinorrhea (runny nose), sneezing, and nasal itching due to inflammation and swelling mucosal membrane in the nose. The high prevalence of chronic rhinitis and its negative impact on day-to-day life, including sleep, cognitive function, mood, and ultimately on performance at work or school, make chronic rhinitis a global public health issue2.

Currently available treatments have been shown to be effective in interrupting posterior nasal nerves (PNN). However, not all patients have adequate resolution of their symptoms. One hypothesis for this lack of improvement is inadequate treatment of nerves due to natural anatomic variations that are not addressed by current devices3.

The NEUROMARK System offers ENTs a novel and unique flexible leaflet design to help achieve precise placement across the PNN and accessory pathways. The proprietary Smart Algorithms monitor the treatment of targeted tissue to ensure it is delivered adequately to the intended area. The system can comfortably accommodate a range of anatomies. Microlesions disrupt the PNN pathway while maintaining mucosal and vascular integrity.

The significance of this milestone is further emphasized by Neurent Medical's CEO, Brian Shields, who commented, "The assignment of the CPT Code marks the next chapter of evolution and growth for Neurent Medical. We are extremely proud to be at the forefront of innovation, introducing a sustainable treatment option for patients who are suffering with chronic rhinitis." He added, "The NEUROMARK System uses a proprietary algorithm and biofeedback to tailor treatment for each individual patient. This achievement reflects our commitment to enhancing patient outcomes and our partnership with clinical investigators and the otolaryngology community as a whole."

The NEUROMARK System received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance in October 2021 and Neurent Medical announced the limited market release of the system in February 2023.

About the NEUROMARK® System

The NEUROMARK® System is indicated for use in otorhinolaryngology (ENT) surgery for creation of radio frequency (RF) lesions to disrupt posterior nasal nerves in patients with chronic rhinitis. The system is engineered to gently apply controlled low-power Radio Frequency (RF) energy to target regions of the nasal cavity to disrupt the parasympathetic nerve signals in order to reduce the inflammatory response, thereby reducing core symptoms such as congestion and rhinorrhea.

About Neurent Medical

Neurent Medical is pioneering innovative treatments for chronic inflammatory sinonasal diseases by targeting and safely disrupting hyperactive autonomic nerves that drive underlying inflammation. Its proprietary NEUROMARK® technology with a unique design and advanced algorithmic control, physicians can precisely target and safely disrupt multiple underlying nerve branches in a single procedure to alleviate Chronic Rhinitis symptoms and improve patient quality of life. The venture capital-backed company is headquartered in Galway, Ireland with the US office located in Braintree, MA. For more information visit www.neurentmedical.com .

