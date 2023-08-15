Neuro Gum Launches Scholarship Program to Empower Students to "Do More"

Enhancing Minds and Giving Back: Health and Wellness Brand Known for Helping People Do More and Get More Out of Every Day Unveils Scholarship Initiative

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Changemakers and Doers, get ready to turbocharge your academic pursuits! Neuro, the company offering functional gum and mints with balanced energy, focus and clarity, is pleased to announce its 2023 scholarship program, The Neuro Gum 'Do More' Scholarship Competition, aimed at supporting students who are committed to achieving more. The brand has a year-round emphasis on giving back to worthwhile communities by donating 1% of every purchase to a worthy cause, and this scholarship further demonstrates Neuro's passion about giving back to empower the youth of today.

"Our commitment to help everyone do more and get more out of every day is only matched by our commitment to making a positive impact in the communities we serve," said Kent Yoshimura, CEO and co-founder, Neuro. "The Neuro Gum 'Do More' Scholarship Competition is our way of supporting the next generation who are driven to excel in the world around them and do more."  

This scholarship reflects Neuro's dedication to fueling ambition and helping people reach their full potential. Scholarship details include:

  1. Grand Prize: The first-place winner will be awarded a $2,500 scholarship to boost their educational journey as well as a 1-year subscription to Neuro.
  2. Second Place: The second-place winner will receive a $1,500 scholarship to support their passion for learning and a 1-year subscription to Neuro.
  3. Third Place: A $1,000 scholarship awaits the third-place winner, recognizing their dedication to personal growth, along with a 1-year subscription to Neuro.

Applying for the scholarship is as easy as popping a piece of Neuro gum or mint! Any currently enrolled college student can apply by visiting neurogum.com/pages/scholarship which shares all application details, eligibility criteria, and general information. Registration is open and closes Aug. 25, 2023.

Neuro products are meticulously crafted with a patented formula made of natural ingredients and sweetened with monkfruit, with no sugar, no aspartame, and no artificial preservatives. The company offers three distinct product lines: Energy & Focus, Calm & Clarity and Health & Vitality, available in over 10,000 leading retailers nationwide including Whole Foods Markets,  CVS, Walmart, Meijer and Amazon, among other popular retailers. 

For more information about Neuro functional gum and mints, to purchase its products or find a store near you, visit neurogum.com, and follow along on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook.  

About Neuro
Founded in 2015 by co-founders Kent Yoshimura and Ryan Chen, two college friends looking for a more sustainable way to be more productive each day, the Neuro brand is a leading maker of functional gum and mint products that enable people to reach the right state of mind to perform at their best. Today, with over 50 million pieces sold, Neuro fuels people all around the globe. For more information about Neuro functional gum and mints, to purchase its products or find a store near you, visit neurogum.com, and follow along on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook.  

