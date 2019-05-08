Neuro ICU Nurse Releases Her Best-Selling Book Butterfly, Based on a True Story

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterfly expresses heartbreak and hope in equal measure. It will cause you to rethink and redefine your life. Joy is not measured by the events in your life, but by your response to those events.

Kathleen said, "I am a nurse and my books are intended as healing tools to reach more people than I can during a twelve hour shift. Butterfly is an oasis of hope. People need hope now more than ever in the divisive world in which we live. Topics covered in the book are painful common elements of modern life. With a positive spin, the book is an inspirational account of love and loss."

"Butterfly is a gritty yet engaging self-discovery novel, with a range of relatable themes that would appeal to a wide audience - with an ambitious scope and engaging quality of the prose." A Holiday, Head of Editorial, Austin Macaulay Publishers, Canary Wharf, London, UK

"A Wonderful Read! The story of Love and Family and Loss. I was drawn in to this book at the first page with the phone call and read non-stop till the end. Bridget's Story is compelling. Thru her journey we learn how she deals with all of the pain and loss in her life and how it helps her grow into a strong, compassionate and vital woman!! Great Story!!" Nancy Dee, Amazon Reader

"Loved the book. Touched my heart. The way the story is told I can feel the empathy and care she has for others. I laughed and also fought back the tears a few times especially the part with the old man and his wedding ring - I read the last part over a couple of times, "we must find the joy everyday and dwell in it, bathe in it, live in it." Great words to live by! Love the positive outlooks and the strength to keep pushing forward. God Bless you Kathleen!" GCS, Amazon Reader

