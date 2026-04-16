The functional gum brand makes its boldest move yet — starring real sloths, sharp creative and zero chill for regular gum

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuro, the brand offering functional gum and mints powered by science-backed ingredients, today announces the launch of its first official brand campaign: 'Gum Is Dumb, Neuro Is Smart (Gum).' By introducing the brand in a fully unified way across all touchpoints, this campaign marks a defining moment for Neuro. The concept officially reframes gum from a passive, forgettable habit into a multifunctional tool designed to deliver real, tangible benefits you can actually feel.

Neuro Launches First Brand Campaign: ‘Gum Is Dumb, Neuro Is Smart (Gum)’

For decades gum has remained unchanged, but since launching in 2015, Neuro has reimagined the category entirely — selling over half a billion pieces of gum and mints that go beyond flavor and freshness to deliver targeted benefits like energy, focus and calmness. The brand has since built a strong following, emerging as a top 10 brand on TikTok Shop, a category creator on Amazon and a category pioneer across major retailers like Walmart, CVS and soon, Costco. Now, with the debut of its first campaign, the company will introduce both itself and the concept of functional gum to a wider audience. Central to the concept of "Gum Is Dumb, Neuro Is Smart (Gum)" is a high-contrast visual and positioning approach that creates immediate clarity while carving out a distinct space in a crowded market.

"At Neuro, we've always believed that if you're going to do something, you might as well do it smarter and that goes for our gum and our marketing," said Meghan Hurley, VP of Marketing at Neuro. "We're taking a category that's been on autopilot for decades and waking it up in the most fun, unexpected way we know how. Because smart gum deserves a smart campaign."

To establish "smart gum" as a clear, ownable concept, Neuro will bring the campaign to life through a series of videos, imagery and messaging that introduces nootropic gum in a playful, instantly relatable way. The creative content will be amplified across key marketing channels including Connected TV, paid media and organic social, with campaign integration also planned for experiential activations, influencer partnerships, a college ambassador program and more.

And yes — there are sloths. Real ones. Because nothing captures the sleepy, stuck-in-neutral energy of regular gum quite like an animal that takes two weeks to digest a leaf. The campaign's hero video features actual sloths, lazily chomping on generic pink bubble gum in their natural jungle habitat, before Neuro's vibrant branding crashes the scene in sharp, almost aggressive contrast. Shot using cutting-edge studio technology, the production seamlessly blends real-world footage with hyper-stylized visuals to bring the 'smart vs. dumb' contrast to life in the most vivid way possible. The punchline? One very lucky sloth makes the switch to smart gum and suddenly finds itself in a very different kind of environment. No sloths were harmed. Several were, however, mildly inconvenienced by how much better Neuro is.

To learn more about Neuro and its offerings, visit neurogum.com or follow on Instagram @neurogum.

About Neuro

Founded in 2015 by co-founders Kent Yoshimura and Ryan Chen, Neuro was born from a shared desire for a more sustainable way to stay productive. The fast growing brand is revolutionizing the cognitive wellness industry with innovative yet familiar formats like gum & mints, powered by science-backed formulas designed to boost energy, strengthen memory, promote calmness, and restore sleep. Built on a foundation of neuroscience and chemistry, Neuro's Energy & Focus gum and mints combine expert curated ingredients like natural caffeine, L-theanine, and B-vitamins, to deliver benefits without the crash of traditional energy drinks or coffee. Made with a patented cold-compression technology, Neuro's gum and mints maintain optimal absorption and bioavailability while using the most sustainable, high-quality ingredients. With over half a billion pieces sold, Neuro is on a mission to help people refresh their state of mind and perform at their best whether at work, training, or everyday life. Neuro is available online at neurogum.com, TikTok Shop, and Amazon, as well as in-store at Whole Foods, Walmart, Sprouts, CVS, Albertsons, and more. For more information, visit neurogum.com and follow along @neurogum.

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SOURCE Neuro