Neuro Launches New Line of Functional Mints for Calm and Clarity

Expertly developed with GABA, Vitamin D3, and L-theanine, Calm and Clarity mints are in your pocket and in your corner to help regulate mood, ease tension, and add focus. In addition to launching mints that offer a new function, Neuro's Calm and Clarity mints also introduce new flavors and colors to the company's product lineup. The mints come in two delicious flavor options of Honey Lemon and Ginger Chai, and are encased in bright shades of yellow packaging with a sunset embossed on each mint to represent a feeling of zen. Calm and Clarity gum will be added to the lineup soon. Like all Neuro products, Calm and Clarity mints are vegan, gluten-free, aspartame-free, and sugar-free.

Calm and Clarity mints are available to order today through the Neuro website and will be rolled out to Neuro's retail partners immediately. To learn more about Neuro and to place an order, please visit www.getneuro.com , or follow Neuro on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and YouTube .

