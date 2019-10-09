NEURO-PAIN MEDICAL CENTER is Recruiting for Clinical Study to Evaluate Investigational Drug for Parkinson's

FRESNO, Calif., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEURO-PAIN MEDICAL CENTER is recruiting for a clinical research study to evaluate an investigational medication in people diagnosed with Parkinson's disease who are experiencing symptoms such as seeing things/hearing things that may not actually be there. The study results will provide information about the safety of the investigational medication and how well it works. Patients who choose to take part in clinical research studies provide a valuable contribution to medical research.

Recruitment and patient care are led by Perminder Bhatia and his team until fall 2019.

What is Parkinson's disease psychosis?

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative condition. This means that patients with Parkinson's disease have their brain change over time, causing problems like losing control of how their body moves. They may also experience other symptoms such as visual hallucinations (seeing things that aren't actually there), delusions (such as paranoia), or illusions (thinking something is real when it is not). These symptoms are often referred to as 'Parkinson's disease psychosis', which is common in people with Parkinson's disease.

About the SEP361-203 study

The SEP361-203 study is evaluating an investigational medication for people with Parkinson's disease that may be experiencing visual hallucinations and/or delusions. Approximately 36 people across 20 clinical research sites in the US will take part in the study. The study will evaluate how safe the investigational medication is and how well it works.

To qualify for this study, patients must be screened to determine their eligibility and agree to participate.

All study-related visits, tests, and study medication will be provided at no cost for the duration of the study. In addition, reimbursement for travel and related expenses may be provided for completed study visits.

To find out more about the SEP361-203 study, visit www.pdpclinicaltrial.com or ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT0299369).

Deciding to take part in a clinical research study is an important decision. For questions, please contact the study team using the details below.

NEURO-PAIN MEDICAL CENTER

736 E BULLARD AVE, SUITE 101. FRESNO, CA 93710

PH NO 559-437-9700

WWW.NEUROPAIN.COM

About NEURO-PAIN MEDICAL CENTER

NEURO-PAIN MEDICAL CENTER is a clinic in Fresno, California, that treats patients with neurological diseases and conducts clinical trials in neurological diseases.

