Neuro Rebrands With New Packaging, New Digital Presence

The new packaging has been updated with a modern feel and minimal look. Using solid colors to better differentiate between each flavor of gum and mints, Neuro products now come in red and turquoise packaging for cinnamon and peppermint flavors, respectively. Outer packaging for 12-packs features a monochromatic wave design that ties into the overall modern feel of the rebrand. The original Neuro font remains the same with clean lines that represent the brand's clean ingredients. Additionally, the gum and mints have been embossed with a sunburst to represent energy and focus.

The rebrand was executed in partnership with branding and design company Herman-Scheer , a studio in Venice, CA, specializing in building and launching D2C brands in the food & beverage and health & wellness spaces. Herman-Scheer was also responsible for the redesign of the Neuro website and corresponding content production.

"This rebrand represents our evolution from a product into a lifestyle," said Ryan Chen, CFO & Co-Founder, Neuro. "The Herman-Scheer team helped us to realize that evolution and bring it to life at a pivotal moment in Neuro's history. I think the rebrand captures who we are as a company and where we're headed. We have a lot of exciting developments in the works and we can't wait to share them with our growing community."

Neuro's mission continues to be to create convenient and effective consumable products that people can take anywhere, anytime to refresh their states of mind and do more. Neuro Gum and Mints are vegan, gluten-free, aspartame-free, sugar-free, and contain natural green tea caffeine, L-theanine, B6, and B12 vitamins. This rebrand is the latest news in Neuro's continuous push to update, improve, and innovate--especially when it comes to the overall look and feel of its products. To learn more about Neuro, please visit www.neurogum.com , or follow Neuro on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About Neuro

Founded in October 2015 in Los Angeles, CA, Neuro is a health and wellness company that creates approachable and effective consumable products that you can take anywhere, anytime to refresh your state of mind and do more. With its unique delivery systems of gum and mints, all vegan, gluten-free, aspartame-free, and sugar-free, and containing natural green tea caffeine, L-theanine, B6, and B12 vitamins, Neuro products deliver just the right amount of what you need to energize, calm, and better your mind quickly. The original Neuro Gum product was successfully backed by more than 500 people on Indiegogo in less than three days, and has since been featured in publications such as The Wall Street Journal , Yahoo! , Forbes , Buzzfeed , and Fast Company , among many others.

With Neuro products now available in more than 6,500 retail locations nationwide, Neuro is in your pocket and in your corner so you can feel your best and do more. To learn more about Neuro and its products, please visit https://neurogum.com , or follow Neuro on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Amelia Vereb Detty

Jack Taylor PR

Amelia@JackTaylorPR.com

614-286-7226

SOURCE Neuro