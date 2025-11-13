Neuro Wellness Spa Expands to Lake Forest With 12th Southern California Location

New location, led by Medical Director Dr. Jahanzeb Khan, offers private treatment rooms and dedicated spaces for TMS therapy in a spa-like setting

Lake Forest's New Destination for Comprehensive Mental Health Care

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuro Wellness Spa — a leader in compassionate, evidence-based mental health care — announced the opening of its newest clinic in Lake Forest, California. This marks the 12th location in Southern California for the mental health provider renowned for its integrated treatments including talk therapy, medication management, and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy for adults and teens.

Neuro Wellness Spa Announces the Grand Opening of Its 12th Location Under the Leadership of Dr. Jahanzeb Khan

Neuro Wellness Spa's differentiated TMS therapy is a non-invasive, drug-free, and FDA-cleared treatment that uses targeted magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain involved in mood regulation that may be underactive and contributing to depression, OCD and other mental health symptoms. The treatment has been clinically proven to be highly effective and well-tolerated, offering hope for individuals who haven't found relief from traditional care or who want to complement their existing treatment plan. By integrating TMS alongside psychotherapy and medication management, Neuro Wellness Spa offers a uniquely holistic and innovative approach to mental health care.

The approximately 2,000-square-foot Lake Forest clinic features a thoughtfully designed layout with private treatment rooms, dedicated spaces for TMS therapy, and a comfortable waiting area that fosters relaxation and healing. The spa-like setting is conducive to addressing conditions such as depression, anxiety, addiction, trauma, and more, meeting the growing demand for mental health services in South Orange County.

Experienced Leadership for South Orange County

Neuro Wellness Spa's new Lake Forest location will be led by Psychiatrist and Medical Director, Dr. Jahanzeb Khan, who brings extensive experience in adult, child and adolescent psychiatry. Dr. Khan earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Northern Illinois University before completing his Doctor of Medicine degree at Windsor University School of Medicine. His postgraduate training includes a residency in General/Adult Psychiatry at the University of Toledo Medical Center, followed by fellowships in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry as well as Community and Public Mental Health Psychiatry.

Throughout his career, Dr. Khan has served in various leadership roles, including Chief Resident, Medical Director of Psychiatric Emergency Services, Medical Director of Inpatient Psychiatric Pediatric Unit, Division Chief of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and Program Director of Adult Psychiatry Residency Program. He has diverse experience working in collaborative settings on multidisciplinary teams and has served as faculty at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

"At Neuro Wellness Spa, we've listened and delivered to communities in need of mental health services," says Dr. Khan. "I'm honored to help expand our commitment to quality and integrity to Lake Forest."

Dr. Khan will be joined by a team of skilled mental health professionals, including psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners (PMHNPs) and licensed clinical therapists dedicated to delivering personalized care.

Leadership Perspective on South Orange County Expansion

The Lake Forest opening reflects Your Behavioral Health's ongoing commitment to expanding access to high-quality, evidence-based care across Southern California. "We're thrilled to bring Dr. Khan's expertise to Lake Forest and continue ensuring California communities have easy access to innovative behavioral health care," says Dr. Martha Koo, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Your Behavioral Health. Matthew Zubiller, CEO at Your Behavioral Health, agrees, stating, "This location reflects our mission to serve as many communities as possible with compassionate, accessible treatment."

Integrated Treatment Approach for Adults, Adolescents, and Families

Neuro Wellness Spa Lake Forest provides a full spectrum of evidence-based mental health services through an integrated care model, designed for adults and adolescents ages 12 and older:

Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) Therapy: A non-invasive, drug-free, and FDA-cleared treatment for ages 15 and older that uses targeted magnetic pulses to treat depression, anxiety, OCD, and more.

Psychiatric assessments: Accurate diagnoses and tailored treatment plans that form the foundation of personalized care.

Medication management: Safe and effective pharmacological treatment options monitored by experienced psychiatrists.

Psychotherapy: In-person and online talk therapy led by expert clinicians who specialize in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), exposure and response prevention (ERP), mindfulness, psychodynamic and narrative therapy, and more.

The clinic accepts most major commercial insurance providers, making high-quality mental health care accessible throughout South Orange County.

Expanding Access Across Southern California

The Lake Forest location is open and is currently accepting new patients immediately, offering complimentary consultations to help individuals determine the best treatment path for their needs. The clinic joins Neuro Wellness Spa's growing network of 12 Southern California locations, which includes centers in Beverly Hills, Brea, Encino, South Torrance, North Torrance, Long Beach, Manhattan Beach, Marina Del Rey, Pasadena, Santa Monica, and Westlake Village.

Since its founding in 2009, Neuro Wellness Spa has grown from a single location to a regional leader in accessible mental health care, introducing both in-person and telehealth options to serve patients throughout California. The Lake Forest clinic extends this commitment to accessibility by offering flexible appointment scheduling, both in-person and virtual care options, and acceptance of most major insurance plans.

For more information about the new Neuro Wellness Spa location in Lake Forest, to schedule a complimentary consultation, or to learn more about treatment options, please visit www.neurowellnessspa.com or call 877-644-8434.

About Neuro Wellness Spa

Neuro Wellness Spa offers personalized, expert care to support your unique path to well-being. As a leader in mental health care for adults, teens, and families, we combine evidence-based therapies with an integrative approach to healing. With locations across Southern California, our services include TMS therapy, medication management, and talk therapy — available both in-person and through telehealth. We strive to transform mental health care, providing affordable, convenient support that ensures our patients feel seen, supported, and empowered throughout their healing journey. For more information about our services, or to schedule a consultation, please visit neurowellnessspa.com .

About Your Behavioral Health

Your Behavioral Health is a leading regional behavioral health services organization dedicated to providing accessible and affordable services for adults and teens across the continuum of mental health and addiction treatment. With state-of-the-art facilities throughout California, expert clinical teams, and a pioneering patient-centric approach to care, Your Behavioral Health offers specialized residential, inpatient, and outpatient programs for depression, anxiety, trauma-related issues, substance use, and other mental health conditions. Our family of brands includes Clear Behavioral Health, New Life House, and Neuro Wellness Spa. For more information, please visit yourbehavioralhealth.com .

