Neuroarchitecture Has Reborned and People's Reactions Are the Inspiration

VILA NOVA DE FAMALICÃO, Portugal, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- How many times do we slow down to admire an intriguing covering? Or feel instantly in harmony when entering in a natural sunny room? Spaces and buildings influence us, undoubtedly, but... how? Neuroarchitecture has the answer. In the revival of this discipline people are the center of architect and interior design projects.

With their sophisticated and haptic coverings the Portuguese A Cimenteira do Louro (ACL) fits on this new current and will demonstrate it at the next Coverings event, to be held, for the first time in Florida, between the 7th and 9th of July.

"Architecture is not about math, and it's not about zoning, it is about those visceral, emotional connections that we feel to the places that we occupy", said the american architect, Marc Kushner, in "Buildings of the future will be shaped by you" talk. So, according to neuroarchitecture, what happens when people are in contact with coatings with textures, natural elements and curvatures as we find in ACL's products?

As humans, we have an intuitive connection with spaces that trigger in us feelings and physiologic processes which can be positive or negative. Curves and natural elements, for example, give us an harmonious feeling and a wellbeing state.

The novelty of this exciting intersection of neurology, architecture and psychology is that now it is possible to measure physiological reactions to ambiences. Since John O'Keefe, Mag-Britt Moser and Edward Moser won, in 2014, the Nobel prize for discovering brain cells attuned to places the enthusiasm of the professionals around it has been growing more and more.

Paulo Lima, the ACL's ambassador at [email protected] Vienna, states that neuroarchitecture is an essential area that will change the future.

"We spend 90% of our time inside or around buildings, so it makes perfect sense that we know the processes inherent to people's experience in a space, so that we can create artificial environments that enhance their performance, health and well-being. At ACL, all of our products are developed with all these variables in mind".

That is what the most international portuguese company in premium coatings and pavements will present, this July, to the largest and most highly regarded professional community in the Coverings world.

SOURCE ACL - A Cimenteira do Louro