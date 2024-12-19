NeuroBlade Empowers Accelerated Next-Gen Data Analytics on New Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud F2 Instances

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroBlade, a leader in data analytics acceleration, is proud to announce its integration with the newly released Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) F2 instances, powered by AMD FPGA and EPYC CPU technologies. This collaboration brings unprecedented performance and efficiency to cloud-native data analytics workloads, leveraging NeuroBlade's innovative analytics acceleration technology.

Deploying NeuroBlade Acceleration technology on EC2 F2 instances provides a cutting-edge cloud-based solution that aligns with the growing trend of data migration to the cloud. With most organizations managing their data in cloud environments, offering access to data analytics-optimized instances within this infrastructure is essential—especially in the era of AI and machine learning (AI/ML), where efficiently processing vast amounts of data is critical.

NeuroBlade's data analytics acceleration technology is available on the AWS cloud via the newly released EC2 F2 instances or on-premises as a standard PCIe card that can be seamlessly installed into existing server infrastructures. This flexibility empowers customers to integrate NeuroBlade's cutting-edge acceleration into their data platforms, enabling them to test and deploy this advanced technology close to their data and unlock faster decision-making, improved outcomes, and enhanced scalability.

"The integration of NeuroBlade's analytics acceleration technology with Amazon EC2 F2 instances represents a pivotal shift in data processing. By leveraging AMD FPGA and EPYC CPU capabilities, we're enabling businesses to overcome the limitations of traditional CPU-centric systems, delivering faster queries, improved throughput, and reduced TCO. This collaboration transforms how organizations handle cloud-native analytics, unlocking unprecedented performance and scalability for data-intensive workloads." - Elad Sity, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of NeuroBlade.

The availability of NeuroBlade's Acceleration technology on EC2 F2 instances enables customers to quickly evaluate its benefits, including faster query processing, TCO savings, and the ability to enhance their services by utilizing more efficient data analytics processing. NeuroBlade's solution integrates seamlessly with popular open-source query engines like Presto and Apache Spark, delivering market-leading query throughput efficiency (QpH/$). Customers can now unlock exceptional scalability and performance for their data analytics workloads.

NeuroBlade also provides reference integrations of its accelerator technology with Prestissimo (Presto + Velox) and Apache Spark. These setups enable customers to run industry-standard benchmarks such as TPC-H and TPC-DS or test their workloads with their own datasets. This facilitates apples-to-apples comparisons between accelerated and non-accelerated implementations on the same cloud infrastructure, clearly demonstrating the performance gains and cost efficiencies of NeuroBlade's Acceleration technology in comparison to state of the art, native vectorized processing on the CPU.

About NeuroBlade

NeuroBlade is revolutionizing data analytics by delivering cutting-edge acceleration technologies that empower organizations to process queries faster, scale efficiently, and achieve breakthrough results. With a commitment to innovation, NeuroBlade integrates seamlessly with open-source query engines and cloud platforms, enabling customers to redefine what's possible in data analytics.

https://www.neuroblade.com/

Media Contact

Michael Farino

New Era Communications, LLC.

[email protected]

949-346-1984

SOURCE NeuroBlade