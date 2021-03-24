NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Receives Approval for Amendment of Contingent Value Rights for Gemcabene

BOSTON, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRBO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced that it has received approval of an amendment to its Contingent Value Rights (CVR) agreement from a majority of the holders of a majority of the outstanding CVRs, incentivizing the evaluation of Gemcabene as a treatment for COVID-19.

The CVRs were distributed to the holders of Gemphire Therapeutics, Inc. common stock on December 30, 2019, immediately prior to its merger with NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The CVR amendment will allow NeuroBo to pursue Gemcabene as a therapy for COVID-19, with its own resources. In exchange, CVR holders will receive 10% of certain gross proceeds received by the company for any indication outside of treating cardiometabolic diseases. CVR holders will retain the original CVR for 80% of any proceeds of Gemcabene for cardiovascular conditions.

"The amendment to the CVR agreement represents another important milestone for NeuroBo and underscores investors' enthusiasm to explore additional therapeutic indications for Gemcabene that may strengthen our pipeline of assets to treat viral diseases including COVID-19," stated Richard J. Kang, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of NeuroBo. "We intend to evaluate Gemcabene both as a stand-alone treatment for COVID-19, and in a treatment combination with ANA001, our proprietary oral niclosamide formulation, which is currently in a 60-patient phase 2/3 trial as a treatment for moderate to severe COVID-19. We expect data from the Phase 2 segment of the ANA001 study in the third quarter of 2021 and are currently pursuing an abbreviated 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway.

Dr. Kang continued, "Even with the development of COVID-19 vaccines, current and future variants of the virus will likely necessitate a toolbox of effective therapies to treat various patient populations suffering from COVID-19. We look forward to achieving multiple value-creating milestones in the coming year, including the data monitoring committee results, the pharmacokinetic (PK) data for the phase 2 trial of ANA001, the top-line data readout from the phase 2 trial of ANA001 to treat COVID-19 and preclinical in vitro data for Gemcabene against COVID-19 variants alone and in treatment combination with ANA001. We are excited to continue the development of these potentially life-saving therapies to address the ongoing need for safe and effective COVID-19 treatments on a global scale."

About Gemcabene

Gemcabene, a peroxisome proliferation-activated receptor (PPARα) agonist, is a novel, once daily, oral therapy, for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy. Gemcabene's mechanism of action is designed to enhance the clearance of very low-density lipoproteins (VLDLs) in the plasma and inhibit the production of fatty acids and cholesterol in the liver.

Gemcabene was being evaluated in a Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to assess its efficacy safety and tolerability in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. In January 2016, the Gemcabene Phase 2 clinical study was placed on partial clinical hold as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requested 2-year rat and mouse carcinogenicity studies to be completed and submitted. The study currently remains on partial clinical hold for the treatment of dyslipidemia. Gemcabene is currently being assessed as an acute treatment for COVID-19.

About Niclosamide and ANA001

ANA001 is a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation in development as a treatment for patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 (patients not requiring ventilators). Niclosamide is a potential oral antiviral and anti-inflammatory agent with a long history of use and a well-understood safety profile in humans. ANA001 is currently being studied in a 60-subject Phase 2/3 clinical trial conducted at up to 20 clinical sites in the U.S. Niclosamide has demonstrated both antiviral and immunomodulatory activity with possible downstream effects on coagulation abnormalities observed in COVID-19. In preclinical research by an independent academic group published in Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, niclosamide inhibited viral replication in vitro and was more potent than remdesivir in the same assay.

Specifically, studies have shown that niclosamide prevents replication of SARS-CoV-2 at very low concentrations and that the compound appears to exhibit three distinct mechanisms of action: 1) acting as a potent antiviral to a broad homology of other viruses including influenza; 2) reducing inflammation without suppressing the immune system; and 3) providing bronchodilation, which is a useful pulmonary mechanism for at-risk patients with underlying cardiovascular and/or pulmonary conditions.

As a result, the company believes ANA001 has the potential to reduce the viral load and inflammation associated with cytokine dysregulation, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and coagulation abnormalities and thus improve time to clinical improvement as defined as hospital discharge recorded using the WHO Ordinal Scale for Clinical Improvement.

The company believes ANA001 has distinct competitive advantages in this market, including (1) offering an effective treatment for moderate to severe COVID-19 (patients not requiring ventilators); (2) having 3+ year marketing exclusivity in the U.S. upon U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval; (3) providing ease of administration via a capsule formulation and potential to dramatically lower overall treatment cost; and (4) possessing a proven safety profile (generic niclosamide has been used safely for 50 years as a treatment for tapeworm infections).

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies for viral, neuropathic, and neurodegenerative diseases, has a current portfolio of four drug candidates.

