NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Price Requirement

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRBO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases, announced that on January 8, 2024, it received formal notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and otherwise satisfies all other applicable criteria for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. As a result, the listing matter has been closed.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. The company is currently developing DA-1241 for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM), and is developing DA-1726 for the treatment of obesity. DA-1241 is a novel G-protein-coupled receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist that promotes the release of key gut peptides GLP-1, GIP, and PYY. In preclinical studies, DA-1241 demonstrated a positive effect on liver inflammation, lipid metabolism, weight loss, and glucose metabolism, reducing hepatic steatosis, hepatic inflammation, and liver fibrosis, while also improving glucose control. DA-1726 is a novel, dual oxyntomodulin (OXM) analog that functions as a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) for the treatment of obesity. OXM is a naturally-occurring gut hormone that activates GLP1R and GCGR, thereby decreasing food intake while increasing energy expenditure, thus potentially resulting in superior body weight loss compared to selective GLP1R agonists.

For more information, please visit www.neurobopharma.com.

