NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Investor Conferences in November

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRBO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases, today announced participation in the following investor conferences in November:

November 14: Life Science Virtual Investor Forum. Hyung Heon Kim , President and Chief Executive Officer and Marshall H. Woodworth , Chief Financial Officer, will present a company overview on Thursday, November 14 , at 1:00 pm ET . Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings during the event. Interested parties who would like to listen to the Company's presentation or request a meeting can do so after registering for the conference at https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/events/event-details/life-sciences-investor-forum-6.

November 21: Winter 2024 Investor Summit Virtual. Mr. Kim and Mr. Woodworth will present a company overview on Thursday, November 21 , at 11:00 am ET , at this virtual summit. To listen to the presentation or to schedule one-on-one meetings, interested parties can register at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3075/51588.

To schedule a meeting with management outside of these events, investors can contact Michael Miller at [email protected].

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. The company is currently developing DA-1726 for the treatment of obesity, and is developing DA-1241 for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH). DA-1726 is a novel oxyntomodulin (OXM) analogue that functions as a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist. OXM is a naturally-occurring gut hormone that activates GLP1R and GCGR, thereby decreasing food intake while increasing energy expenditure, thus potentially resulting in superior body weight loss compared to selective GLP1R agonists. DA-1241 is a novel G-protein-coupled receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist that promotes the release of key gut peptides GLP-1, GIP, and PYY. In pre-clinical studies, DA-1241 demonstrated a positive effect on liver inflammation, lipid metabolism, weight loss, and glucose metabolism, reducing hepatic steatosis, hepatic inflammation, and liver fibrosis, while also improving glucose control.

For more information, please visit www.neurobopharma.com.

