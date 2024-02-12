NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the BIO CEO & Investor Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRBO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Hyung Heon Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer and Marshall H. Woodworth, Acting Chief Financial Officer, will participate in one-on-ones with investors and business development meetings with biopharmaceutical executives at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference, taking place February 26-27, 2024 in New York.

Interested parties can request a meeting through the BIO One-on-One Partnering System™: https://partnering.bio.org/ceo2024 

To schedule a meeting with management outside of the conference, please contact Michael Miller at [email protected].

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. The company is currently developing DA-1241 for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM), and is developing DA-1726 for the treatment of obesity. DA-1241 is a novel G-protein-coupled receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist that promotes the release of key gut peptides GLP-1, GIP, and PYY. In preclinical studies, DA-1241 demonstrated a positive effect on liver inflammation, lipid metabolism, weight loss, and glucose metabolism, reducing hepatic steatosis, hepatic inflammation, and liver fibrosis, while also improving glucose control. DA-1726 is a novel oxyntomodulin (OXM) analogue that functions as a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist. OXM is a naturally-occurring gut hormone that activates GLP1R and GCGR, thereby decreasing food intake while increasing energy expenditure, thus potentially resulting in superior body weight loss compared to selective GLP1R agonists.

For more information, please visit www.neurobopharma.com.

Contact:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals
Marshall H. Woodworth
Interim Chief Financial Officer
+1-857-299-1033
[email protected]

Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
+1-917-633-6086
[email protected] 

