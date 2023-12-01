NeuroBo to Participate in Investor Conferences in December

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRBO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the transformation of cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Hyung Heon Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marshall H. Woodworth, Acting Chief Financial Officer and Robert Homolka, Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations, will present a company overview, including updates on the company's promising cardiometabolic assets, DA-1241, in development as a treatment for NASH and DA-1726, in development for the treatment of obesity, at the following investor conferences in December:

December 7 : Investor Summit Virtual Conference . Mr. Kim, Mr. Woodworth and Mr. Homolka will present at 11:00 am ET at this virtual conference.

: Mr. Kim, Mr. Woodworth and Mr. Homolka will present at at this virtual conference. December 14 : Life Science Virtual Investor Forum. Mr. Kim, Mr. Woodworth and Mr. Homolka will present at this virtual conference at 11:00 am ET and will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings during the event. Interested investors can register through the Life Science Virtual Investor Forum platform: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/events/event-details/life-science-investor-forum-1

To schedule a meeting outside of either conference please contact Michael Miller at [email protected].

A live webcast of both presentations will be available on the Event Calendar page of the NeuroBo website at: https://www.neurobopharma.com/events-presentations/event-calendar. An archived replay of both conferences will be available on the company's website after the conference.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the transformation of cardiometabolic diseases. The company is currently developing DA-1241 for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM), and is developing DA-1726 for the treatment of obesity. DA-1241 is a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist, which promotes the release of key gut peptides GLP-1, GIP, and PYY. In preclinical studies, DA-1241 demonstrated positive effect on liver inflammation, lipid metabolism, weight loss, and glucose metabolism, reducing hepatic steatosis, hepatic inflammation, and liver fibrosis, while also improving glucose control. DA-1726 is a novel oxyntomodulin (OXM) analogue that acts as a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist. OXM is a naturally-occurring gut hormone that activates GLP1R and GCGR, thereby decreasing food intake while increasing energy expenditure, thus potentially resulting in superior body weight loss compared to selective GLP1R agonists. For more information, please visit www.neurobopharma.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements about the closing of the offering of securities. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercial strategy, the timeline for regulatory submissions, regulatory steps and potential regulatory approval of our current and future product candidates, the ability to realize the benefits of the license agreement with Dong-A ST Co. Ltd., including the impact on future financial and operating results of NeuroBo; the ability to integrate the new product candidates into NeuroBo's business in a timely and cost-efficient manner; the cooperation of our contract manufacturers, clinical study partners and others involved in the development of our current and future product candidates; our ability to initiate and complete clinical trials on a timely basis; our ability to recruit subjects for our clinical trials; receiving results from our clinical trials that are consistent with the results of pre-clinical and previous clinical trials; costs related to the license agreement, known and unknown, including costs of any litigation or regulatory actions relating to the license agreement; changes in applicable laws or regulations; effects of changes to NeuroBo's stock price on the terms of the license agreement and any future fundraising; and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. NeuroBo does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

Marshall H. Woodworth

Interim Chief Financial Officer

+1-919-749-8748

[email protected]

Rx Communications Group

Michael Miller

+1-917-633-6086

[email protected]

