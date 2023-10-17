NeuroBo to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual NASH Investor Conference

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRBO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company on a quest to transform cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Hyung Heon Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Homolka, Senior Vice-President of Clinical Operations, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual NASH Investor Conference on Tuesday, October 24th at 2:30 pm ET.

Mr. Kim and Mr. Homolka will also be available for virtual one-on-one meetings during the event. Institutional investors who are registered for the conference can request a meeting through the conference platform.

A live webcast of Mr. Kim's and Mr. Homolka's presentation will be available on the Event Calendar page of the NeuroBo website at: https://www.neurobopharma.com/events-presentations/event-calendar. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days after the conference.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company on a quest to transform cardiometabolic diseases. The company is currently developing DA-1241 for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM), and is developing DA-1726 for the treatment of obesity. DA-1241 is a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist, which promotes the release of key gut peptides GLP-1, GIP, and PYY. In preclinical studies, DA-1241 demonstrated positive effect on liver inflammation, lipid metabolism, weight loss, and glucose metabolism, reducing hepatic steatosis, hepatic inflammation, and liver fibrosis, while also improving glucose control. DA-1726 is a novel oxyntomodulin (OXM) analogue that acts as a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist. OXM is a naturally-occurring gut hormone that activates GLP1R and GCGR, thereby decreasing food intake while increasing energy expenditure, thus potentially resulting in superior body weight loss compared to selective GLP1R agonists. For more information, please visit www.neurobopharma.com.

Contact:

Rx Communications Group

Michael Miller

+1-917-633-6086

[email protected]

SOURCE NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.