NeuroCatch's Dr. Ryan C. N. D'Arcy Joins the Brain Health Summit at Leigh Steinberg's Annual Super Bowl Party

Steinberg's Renowned Event Brings Visionaries in Neuroscience and Health Together to Advance the Understanding of Brain Function and Treatment of Injury

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroCatch Inc., a leading medical device company that enables rapid access to an objective assessment of brain health at the point of care, today announced its President and CSO, Dr. Ryan C. N. D'Arcy, will be a panelist at the Brain Health Summit, part of Leigh Steinberg's 37th annual Super Bowl Party on Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. The panel's focus on brain health, especially in the context of cognitive evaluation, is tightly aligned with the core focus of Dr. D'Arcy and the work he leads with NeuroCatch across professional sports teams and numerous healthcare centers.

The 11th Annual Brain Health Summit will be led by Dr. Nicole F. Roberts and will feature experts on how neurodiversity and differences in cognitive function over time broaden our understanding of health and performance. Dr. D'Arcy will join other medical and scientific authorities including Dr. Dimitri A Christakis, chief health officer for the Special Olympics; Dr. Komal Ashraf, director of the Missouri University Concussion Program; and Dr. Dawn Kamilah Brown, one of the nation's most acclaimed ADHD experts.

"Leigh's Super Bowl Party and Brain Health Summit brings together leaders in medicine, science, professional sports, and advocacy, and I'm honored to be part of this unique community that is dedicated to advancing brain health," said Dr. D'Arcy. "We're on the cusp of major advances in brain health and concussion management, which is quickly becoming more of a performance optimization approach to tackle the ever-increasing concerns around concussion. I share Leigh's vision in championing innovative efforts and greater awareness among athletes and coaches about concussion management."

The inspiration for the blockbuster movie Jerry Maguire, Steinberg is considered one of the most influential figures in professional sports and philanthropy. For the past 36 years, he's gathered leaders in athletics, technology, business, politics, entertainment, neuroscience and health, to seek and support health innovation, treatment, and wellness modalities for athletes who are continually putting their physical and mental health at risk in the stresses of the game.

"I am thrilled to have Dr. D'Arcy and NeuroCatch at my Super Bowl Party. Our shared vision of improving brain health, whether that's performance optimization or recovery from injury, will undoubtedly change the way future generations of athletes are treated. New technologies, like NeuroCatch, exemplify the progress that has been made in brain health, which is sadly the last frontier for breakthroughs in science. Brain health is health, and we owe it to these athletes to make meaningful changes to address these serious issues."

The Brain Health Summit will be held at the Ahern Hotel, Las Vegas, Nev., from 12-1 p.m. PT. Media interested in attending the Summit and speaking with Dr. D'Arcy can reach out to [email protected]. NeuroCatch will also be exhibiting in the Brain and Biohacking Lounge, during the main event on Feb. 10 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. The lounge is a dedicated space featuring companies and organizations who are leading the way in modalities for modern health.

About Dr. Ryan C.N. D'Arcy:

Dr. D'Arcy is a neuroscientist and neurotechnology entrepreneur. He is the co-founder, president, and chief scientific officer of HealthTech Connex, and also holds a prestigious chair and full professorship appointments at Simon Fraser University and the University of British Columbia. Dr. D'Arcy has led the development of numerous innovations to improve brain health, including the Health and Technology District in Surrey, has published more than 300 academic works, and has secured more than $100 million in competitive research and innovation funding.

About NeuroCatch:

NeuroCatch Inc. is a medical device company focused on improving brain health. Based on science and research, the company is focused on translating neuroscience research innovations into real-world medical devices. The flagship product, the NeuroCatch® Platform, is an industry-leading medical device that offers an objective evaluation of cognitive function, which is delivered in minutes at the point of care. The NeuroCatch Platform can provide value at any time in the care continuum, from initial evaluation or post-injury through ongoing treatment, with immediate results to help guide clinical decisions and evaluate effectiveness of interventions.

SOURCE NeuroCatch Inc.