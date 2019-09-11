Neurocrine Biosciences Announces Appointment of Leslie V. Norwalk to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) today announced the appointment of Leslie V. Norwalk to its Board of Directors. Ms. Norwalk formerly served as Acting Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) under the George W. Bush administration and is currently Strategic Counsel to healthcare companies at Epstein Becker Green, EBG Advisors and National Health Advisors.

"We are excited to welcome Leslie Norwalk to the Neurocrine Biosciences Board of Directors," said William H. Rastetter, Chairman of the Board of Neurocrine Biosciences. "Leslie's tenure as an administrator at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, coupled with her extensive background in healthcare policy and regulatory matters will be invaluable as Neurocrine Biosciences continues to grow and evolve as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing treatments for people with neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders."

Ms. Norwalk serves as a director of NuVasive, Endologix, Providence Service Corporation, Magellan Health, and Arvinas, as well as several privately-held healthcare companies. She also serves as a healthcare, regulatory and policy advisor to several private equity firms. Ms. Norwalk began her career in the public sector as a special assistant in The White House Office of Presidential Personnel under the first Bush administration, following which, she practiced law at the Washington, D.C. office of Epstein Becker Green. While at the CMS, Ms. Norwalk served as Deputy Administrator, and Counselor and Policy Advisor, before assuming the role of Acting Administrator. Ms. Norwalk holds a Juris Doctorate from the George Mason University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and international relations from Wellesley College.

Neurocrine Biosciences (Nasdaq: NBIX) is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with more than 25 years of experience discovering and developing life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia and endometriosis* and clinical development programs in multiple therapeutic areas including Parkinson's disease, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, uterine fibroids* and polycystic ovary syndrome*. Headquartered in San Diego, Neurocrine Biosciences specializes in targeting and interrupting disease-causing mechanisms involving the interconnected pathways of the nervous and endocrine systems. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

