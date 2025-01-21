Neurocrine Biosciences Announces Classic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Supplement Published Today in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today announced publication of a classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH)-focused supplement in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism (JCEM), sponsored by the company. The supplement, titled "Challenges and Opportunities in the Management of Classic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Due to 21-Hydroxylase Deficiency Throughout the Lifetime," contains eight review articles that provide a comprehensive look at the clinical, psychosocial, treatment-related and day-to-day challenges faced by individuals with classic CAH. JCEM is a leader in disseminating research that supports healthcare providers, patients and caregivers in advancing the understanding and management of various endocrinology conditions, such as CAH.

"Our understanding of the genetics, pathophysiology, and complications of CAH has exploded over the last 20 years," said Dr. Richard Auchus, M.D., Ph.D., Principal Investigator, Professor of Pharmacology and Internal Medicine, Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Diabetes at the University of Michigan. "These reviews capture the many dimensions of this complex condition and its management. The limitations of traditional glucocorticoid treatment, particularly in under-resourced areas, create a large disease burden, multiple co-morbidities, and poor outcomes for many patients. The authors are optimistic that this evolving knowledge and emerging treatments, such as corticotropin-releasing factor type 1 receptor antagonists, hold great promise for more personalized care, with improved androgen control and less glucocorticoid-related health consequences in patients."

The JCEM supplement is a collection of reviews authored by leading endocrinologists and researchers and sponsored by Neurocrine Biosciences. It explores various aspects of classic CAH management, including pathophysiology, clinical manifestations, treatment challenges, barriers to care, psychosocial impact and advances in treatment, including CRENESSITY™ (crinecerfont), a potent and selective oral corticotropin-releasing factor type 1 receptor (CRF 1 ) antagonist. CRENESSITY is the first and only classic CAH treatment that directly reduces excess adrenocorticotropic hormone and downstream adrenal androgen production, allowing for glucocorticoid dose reduction. The articles aim to provide healthcare professionals with up-to-date insights and evidence-based approaches that can enhance clinical practice and patient care.

"We are honored to support this important educational content in collaboration with The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism," said Eiry W. Roberts, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Neurocrine Biosciences. "Neurocrine is committed to empowering patients, caregivers and healthcare providers with the knowledge and support to navigate the life-long challenges of treating and living with CAH."

The eight reviews include:

Genetics and Pathophysiology of Classic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Due to 21-Hydroxylase Deficiency (Yang M and White PC)

Clinical Manifestations and Treatment Challenges in Infants and Children with Classic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Due to 21-Hydroxylase Deficiency (Nokoff NJ, Buchanan C and Barker JM)

Challenges in Adolescent and Adult Males with Classic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Due to 21-Hydroxylase Deficiency (Claahsen-van der Grinten HL, Adriaansen BPH and Falhammar H)

Clinical Manifestations and Challenges in Adolescent and Adult Females with Classic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Due to 21-Hydroxylase Deficiency (Engberg H, Nordenstrӧm A and Hirschberg AL)

Mental Health Issues Associated with Classic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Due to 21-Hydroxylase Deficiency, (Sandberg DE, Gardner M and Lapham ZK)

Life With Classic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Due to 21-Hydroxylase Deficiency: Challenges and Burdens (Witchel SF, Miller T, McCann E and Gupta A)

Barriers to the Management of Classic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Due to 21-Hydroxylase Deficiency (Eitel KB and Fechner PY)

Future Directions in the Management of Classic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Due to 21-Hydroxylase Deficiency (Sarafoglou K and Auchus RJ)

About Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia

Congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) is a rare genetic condition that results in an enzyme deficiency that alters the production of adrenal steroid hormones, such as cortisol, aldosterone and adrenal androgens, which are essential for life. Approximately 95% of CAH cases are caused by variants of the CYP21A2 gene that leads to deficiency of the enzyme 21-hydroxylase. Severe deficiency of this enzyme leads to an inability of the adrenal glands to produce enough cortisol and, in approximately 75% of cases, aldosterone. Because individuals with CAH are still able to produce androgens, the unused precursors that would normally be used to make cortisol instead result in the production of excess amounts of androgens. If left untreated, CAH can result in salt wasting, dehydration and even death.

Historically, exogenous glucocorticoids (GCs) have been used not only to correct the endogenous cortisol deficiency, but doses used are higher than cortisol replacement needed (supraphysiologic) to lower the levels of adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) and adrenal androgens. However, GC treatment at high doses has been associated with serious and significant complications of steroid excess, including metabolic issues such as weight gain and diabetes, cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis. Additionally, long-term treatment with high-dose GCs may have psychological and cognitive impact, such as changes in mood and memory. Adrenal androgen excess has been associated with abnormal bone growth and development in pediatric patients, female health problems such as excess facial hair growth and menstrual irregularities, testicular rest tumors in males and fertility issues in both sexes.

About CRENESSITY™ (crinecerfont)

CRENESSITY™ is a potent and selective, oral corticotropin-releasing factor type 1 receptor (CRF 1 ) antagonist developed to reduce and control excess adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) and adrenal androgens through a non-glucocorticoid (GC) mechanism for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). Antagonism of CRF 1 receptors in the pituitary has been shown to decrease ACTH levels, which in turn decreases the production of adrenal androgens and potentially the symptoms associated with CAH. The robust clinical study data demonstrate that lowering adrenal androgen levels with CRENESSITY enables lower, more physiologic dosing of GCs to replace missing cortisol.

CRENESSITY comes in capsules and an oral solution. The capsule formulation is available in 50 mg and 100 mg doses. The oral solution is available as a 50 mg/mL strength formulation. For adults 18 years and older, the recommended dosage is 100 mg twice daily taken orally with a meal. For pediatric patients four to 17 years of age weighing less than 55 kg (121 lbs), the recommended dosage is based on body weight and is administered twice daily, taken orally with a meal. For pediatric patients weighing more than 55 kg (121 lbs), the recommended dosage is 100 mg twice daily taken orally with a meal. Healthcare providers can work with patients to determine the appropriate formulation for use depending on patient needs. Patients receiving CRENESSITY should continue GC therapy for cortisol replacement.

