Neurocrine Biosciences Announces New Survey Results Showing Significant Burden of Tardive Dyskinesia on Employment

Approximately 1 in 5 surveyed working adults with tardive dyskinesia reported quitting their job due to untreated involuntary movements 1

Respondents also reported missing an average of 8 hours of work or school per week due to tardive dyskinesia prior to treatment 1

Findings released during Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week

SAN DIEGO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today announced the release of findings from a new survey revealing the significant impact of tardive dyskinesia (TD) on people's ability to work, go to school, volunteer or actively look for employment. About one in five surveyed working adults with TD reported quitting their job due to TD symptoms prior to treatment.1 Findings are released in recognition of Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week (May 3-9) to underscore the importance of increased awareness, early recognition and appropriate management of TD.

"These findings highlight how uncontrolled, involuntary movements associated with tardive dyskinesia can lead to reduced job responsibilities or even loss of employment," said Sanjay Keswani, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Neurocrine Biosciences. "This reinforces the importance of routine screening for tardive dyskinesia in clinical practice, including evaluation of its impact on patients' and caregivers' lives so that appropriate treatment can be considered to help reduce this burden."

The quantitative survey was conducted online in the United States by Ipsos on behalf of Neurocrine Biosciences from January 15 to February 17, 2026. It included 100 individuals: 70 adults (average age 47 years) who have been diagnosed with TD by a healthcare provider and 30 caregivers of people with TD (average age 42 years). Employment-related findings are based on the 59 respondents diagnosed with TD who met the study's employment criteria*; caregiver burden findings are based on 19 caregivers who completed follow-up questions about the impact of TD on their own lives.1

The survey found that of 59 adults with TD who were working, in school, volunteering or actively looking for employment1:

Approximately one in five, or 12 surveyed working adults, reported quitting their job primarily due to TD symptoms.

19 reported having to step down from their work-related responsibilities or change job responsibilities because of TD symptoms.

All 59 respondents reported missing an average of eight hours of work or school during the week prior to starting TD treatment.

Among the 19 surveyed working caregivers, many reported missing work or having interruptions to their own lives due to their loved ones' TD symptoms prior to starting treatment.

Earlier screening and accurate diagnosis of TD are critical to ensuring patients, who are already managing their underlying serious mental illness, receive appropriate, evidence-based care. The American Psychiatric Association clinical guidelines recommend first-line, FDA-approved treatment with a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor for those with moderate to severe TD or those with mild TD if the movements are disruptive.2 Despite these recommendations, only an estimated one out of 10 individuals with TD are treated with a VMAT2 inhibitor.3

"Many people may not recognize that their uncontrolled movements are symptoms of tardive dyskinesia, which can affect many aspects of everyday life for adults, including their ability to work or go to school and, for many individuals, constitutes a key component of their identity," said Josie Cooper, Executive Director of the Movement Disorders Policy Coalition. "During TD Awareness Week, these findings highlight the real-world burden experienced by patients and care partners and reinforce why awareness, recognition and appropriate management of TD are so important. We hope they encourage people to start informed conversations with healthcare providers and seek support."

Established in 2018, Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week unites the mental health community to recognize the full impact of TD, including its physical, social and emotional effects on people living with the condition and the need for routine screening, earlier diagnosis and treatment.4 TD is estimated to affect at least 800,000 adults in the U.S. living with mental illness, yet approximately 60% remain undiagnosed, meaning many individuals living with TD may not be identified or appropriately managed.3,5 TD movements can result in both physical and emotional consequences, resulting in meaningful burden on one's employment and ability to maintain work.1,4 For more information, visit Neurocrine.com/TD-Awareness.

*Employment-related findings are based on the low base size of 59 respondents diagnosed with TD who met the study's employment criteria. Exercise caution when interpreting results.

Survey Methodology

The research was conducted online in the United States by Ipsos on behalf of Neurocrine Biosciences among 100 individuals, including 70 people who have been diagnosed with tardive dyskinesia (TD) by a healthcare provider and 30 caregivers of people with TD. Of those individuals, 59 met employment criteria, defined as being currently employed (part time or full time), a student, a volunteer or unemployed but actively looking for work. Caregivers were defined as a partner/spouse or family member who is not a professional caregiver paid by the patient for their services. The 20-minute quantitative online survey was conducted January 15-February 17, 2026.

About Ipsos

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people. Ipsos is comprised of passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists and have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees.

About Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week

The first Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) Awareness Week took place in 2018. Over the years, all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and multiple mental health advocacy organizations continue to recognize the first full week of May as TD Awareness Week. TD is a chronic condition that is unlikely to improve without treatment and is estimated to affect at least 800,000 adults in the United States. TD Awareness Week unites the mental health community to recognize the physical, social and emotional effects of TD and reinforces the importance of early assessment by healthcare providers and discussion of available FDA-approved treatment.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. remains focused on TD education, empowering individuals to act and elevating the importance of routine screening for earlier diagnosis and appropriate treatment. As part of Neurocrine Biosciences' commitment to TD education, more information is available at Neurocrine.com/TD-Awareness, and resources are available at TalkAboutTD.com. These resources can help patients and care partners understand TD and recognize its symptoms, seek support and have conversations with their healthcare providers about ways to manage the condition, including treatment options. Healthcare professionals can also visit MIND-TD.com to learn about differential diagnosis of TD and other movement disorders. For more information, follow and join the conversation online by sharing #TDAwarenessWeek #Screen4TD.

About Tardive Dyskinesia

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a movement disorder that is characterized by uncontrolled, abnormal and repetitive movements of the face, torso and/or other body parts, which may be disruptive and negatively impact patients. The condition is associated with taking certain kinds of mental health medicines (antipsychotics) that help control dopamine receptors in the brain. Taking antipsychotics commonly prescribed to treat mental illnesses such as major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder and other prescription medicines (metoclopramide and prochlorperazine) used to treat gastrointestinal disorders are associated with TD. In patients with TD, these treatments are thought to result in irregular dopamine signaling in a region of the brain that controls movement. The symptoms of TD can be mild to severe and are often persistent and irreversible. TD is estimated to affect at least 800,000 adults in the U.S.

About Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, endocrine, psychiatric and immunological disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington's disease, classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

The NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES Logo, NEUROCRINE, YOU DESERVE BRAVE SCIENCE and INGREZZA are registered trademarks of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential benefits to be derived from treating patients with tardive dyskinesia (TD) with a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor and the Company's plans to encourage awareness that may help address the needs of people living with TD, and the value that such awareness may bring to patients. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: whether the survey findings represent the experiences of people living with TD; whether the Company can successfully encourage awareness that may help address the unmet needs of people living with TD; risks and uncertainties associated with Neurocrine Biosciences' business and finances in general, as well as risks and uncertainties associated with the commercialization of INGREZZA; whether INGREZZA receives adequate reimbursement from third-party payors; risks and uncertainties relating to competitive products and technological changes that may limit demand for INGREZZA; risks associated with the Company's dependence on third parties for development and manufacturing activities related to INGREZZA, and the ability of the Company to manage these third parties; risks that additional regulatory submissions for INGREZZA or other product candidates may not occur or be submitted in a timely manner; risks that the FDA or other regulatory authorities may make adverse decisions regarding INGREZZA; risks that post-approval INGREZZA commitments or requirements may be delayed; risks that INGREZZA may be precluded from commercialization by the proprietary or regulatory rights of third parties, or have unintended side effects, adverse reactions or incidents of misuse; and other risks described in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Neurocrine Biosciences disclaims any obligation to update the statements contained in this press release after the date hereof other than required by law.

REFERENCES

Ipsos (2026). Tardive Dyskinesia Claims Research Report [Unpublished survey]. Ipsos. Keepers GA, Fochtmann LJ, Anzia JM, et al. The American Psychiatric Association practice guideline for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia. Am J Psychiatry. 2020;177(9):868-872. doi:10.1176/appi.ajp.2020.177901 Data on file. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Ascher-Svanum H, Zhu B, Faries D, Peng X, Kinon BJ, Tohen M. Tardive dyskinesia and the 3-year course of schizophrenia: results from a large, prospective, naturalistic study. J Clin Psychiatry. 2008;69(10):1580-1588. doi:10.4088/jcp.v69n1008 Cloud LJ, Zutshi D, Factor SA. Tardive dyskinesia: therapeutic options for an increasingly common disorder. Neurotherapeutics. 2014;11(1):166-176. doi:10.1007/s13311-013-0222-5

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SOURCE Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.