Neurocrine Biosciences Appoints Andrew Ratz, Ph.D., as Chief Technical Operations Officer

Dr. Ratz – who joined Neurocrine in January 2025 as Senior Vice President of Drug Development, Delivery and Device – previously spent nearly 30 years as an executive at Eli Lilly and Company. He had broad responsibility across Lilly's drug and device development and the delivery of innovative solutions spanning preclinical development through global manufacturing. Dr. Ratz contributed to the successful development and registration of more than 25 medicines across multiple therapeutic areas and drug modalities, supporting both biologic and small molecule portfolios.

"Since joining Neurocrine, Andy has brought visionary leadership and strategic focus to our R&D organization," said Kyle W. Gano, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Neurocrine Biosciences. "His skills and experience will help guide the company as we advance the next generation of treatments for patients with significant unmet needs."

"My career has been shaped by a focus on turning scientific innovation into real benefits for patients," Dr. Ratz said. "As a member of Neurocrine's leadership team, I look forward to helping build momentum around our efforts to develop therapies that can meaningfully improve patients' lives."

Dr. Ratz received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Indiana University and earned his Ph.D. in Chemistry from Harvard University.

About Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, psychiatric, endocrine and immunological disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington's disease, classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

The NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES logo, NEUROCRINE, YOU DESERVE BRAVE SCIENCE, INGREZZA and CRENESSITY are registered trademarks of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to execute its global technical development, manufacturing and supply chain strategies; the contributions Dr. Ratz may make in his role with the Company; and the value that the Company's products and/or product candidates may provide to patients. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: challenges that the Company may encounter in implementing the leadership transition; risks and uncertainties associated with Neurocrine Biosciences' business and finances in general, risks and uncertainties associated with the commercialization of INGREZZA and CRENESSITY; risks related to the development of our product candidates; risks associated with our dependence on third parties for development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities for our products and product candidates, and our ability to manage these third parties; risks that the FDA or other regulatory authorities may make adverse decisions regarding our products or product candidates; risks that development activities may not be initiated or completed on time or at all, or may be delayed for regulatory, manufacturing, or other reasons, may not be successful or replicate previous clinical trial results, may fail to demonstrate that our product candidates are safe and effective, or may not be predictive of real-world results or of results in subsequent clinical trials; risks that the potential benefits of the agreements with our collaboration partners may never be realized; risks that our products, and/or our product candidates may be precluded from commercialization by the proprietary or regulatory rights of third parties, or have unintended side effects, adverse reactions or incidents of misuse; risks associated with government and third-party regulatory and/or policy efforts which may, among other things, impose sales and pharmaceutical pricing controls on our products or limit coverage and/or reimbursement for our products; risks associated with competition from other therapies or products, including potential generic entrants for our products; risks associated with our ability to manage the growth of our organization; and other risks described in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Neurocrine Biosciences disclaims any obligation to update the statements contained in this press release after the date hereof other than as required by law.

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SOURCE Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.