Neurocrine Biosciences Appoints David W. Boyer as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) today announced that David W. Boyer has joined the company's executive management team as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. Boyer joins Neurocrine Biosciences from BGR Group, where he served as a Principal and Head of the Health & Lifesciences Practice, leading the firm's healthcare advocacy, policy and strategy development, and strategic consulting team. In his new role at Neurocrine Biosciences, Boyer will be responsible for patient advocacy and engagement, corporate communications, government relations, and public policy.

"We are excited to have Dave join the management team as we continue to advance our pipeline and bring new medicines to patients with serious, under-addressed conditions," said Kevin Gorman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences. "Dave's leadership and significant public policy, advocacy and strategic communications experience in both the public and private sectors will be fundamental in fulfilling our mission to serve patients with neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders."

Boyer brings nearly 20 years of experience in public affairs, specializing in the life sciences and biopharmaceutical sectors. During his tenure at BGR Group, he led public policy, advocacy and strategic communications initiatives for a wide range of healthcare clients. Prior to joining BGR Group, Boyer served as Special Assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs under President George W. Bush, Assistant Commissioner for Legislation at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and Special Assistant to the Secretary at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In addition to his public service, he held senior advocacy positions at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA). Boyer holds a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Georgetown University.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences (Nasdaq: NBIX) is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with more than 25 years of experience discovering and developing life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia and endometriosis* and clinical development programs in multiple therapeutic areas including Parkinson's disease, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, uterine fibroids* and polycystic ovary syndrome*. Headquartered in San Diego, Neurocrine Biosciences specializes in targeting and interrupting disease-causing mechanisms involving the interconnected pathways of the nervous and endocrine systems. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

