Neurocrine Biosciences Provides Development Pipeline Update

News provided by

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

09 Nov, 2023, 16:01 ET

Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept Study of NBI-921352 in Patients with Focal Onset Seizures Failed to Demonstrate Meaningful Reduction in Seizure Frequency

Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept Study of NBI-1065846 in Patients with Anhedonia in Major Depressive Disorder Failed to Meet its Primary Endpoint

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX), a leading neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced Phase 2 study results from two signal-seeking pipeline programs in focal onset seizures and anhedonia.

"We are disappointed with the outcome of these studies, but remain fully committed to finding new treatment options for patients living with serious neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders, including epilepsy and major depressive disorder," said Eiry W. Roberts, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. "Additionally, we are grateful to the study participants and everyone involved in these studies."

Epilepsy Update: The investigational selective NaV 1.6 inhibitor, NBI-921352, licensed from Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Xenon), failed to demonstrate meaningful seizure frequency reduction in the Phase 2 dose finding study assessing the safety, efficacy, tolerability and pharmacokinetics as adjunctive therapy in adults with focal onset seizures. No further development with NBI-921352 in Focal Onset Seizure (FOS) is planned at this time. Neurocrine is reviewing the data from the FOS study to understand any potential implication for its ongoing study in SCN8A-developmental epileptic encephalopathy and will provide an update once this review is complete. The company continues to advance a pre-clinical dual NaV1.2/1.6 inhibitor as part of the Xenon collaboration.

Psychiatry Update: The investigational NBI-1065846, as part of the collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda), did not meet its primary endpoint in the Phase 2 TERPSIS™ study evaluating its efficacy compared to placebo in patients with anhedonia in major depressive disorder. No further development with NBI-1065846 is planned at this time. Neurocrine and Takeda continue to collaborate on several programs in clinical development including NBI-1065845 for the treatment of inadequate response to treatment in major depressive disorder (Phase 2), luvadaxistat for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia (Phase 2), and NBI-1070770 for the treatment of major depressive disorder (Phase 1).

About Neurocrine Biosciences 
Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs but few options. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington's disease, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES and NEUROCRINE are registered trademarks of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. TERPSIS and the Neurocrine logo are trademarks of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statement
In addition to historical facts, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential benefits to be derived from certain of our products and our future development plans. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include: our future financial and operating performance; risks and uncertainties associated with the commercialization of our products; the risk that our products and/or product candidates will not be found to be safe and/or effective or may not prove to be beneficial to patients; that development activities for our products and/or product candidates may not be completed on time or at all; risks that clinical development activities may be delayed for regulatory or other reasons, may not be successful or replicate previous and/or interim clinical trial results, or may not be predictive of real-world results or of results in subsequent clinical trials; risks that regulatory submissions for our products and/or product candidates may not occur or be submitted in a timely manner; risks that our products and/or product candidates may not obtain regulatory approvals; or that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or regulatory authorities outside the U.S. may make adverse decisions regarding our products and/or product candidates; risks and uncertainties relating to competitive products and technological changes that may limit demand for our products; risks associated with our dependence on third parties for development and manufacturing activities related to our products and our product candidates, and our ability to manage these third parties; and other risks described in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Neurocrine Biosciences disclaims any obligation to update the statements contained in this press release after the date hereof.

SOURCE Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Also from this source

Neurocrine Biosciences Launches Interactive Digital Tool for use by Healthcare Providers to Help Expand Education on Identifying and Diagnosing Tardive Dyskinesia

Neurocrine Biosciences Launches Interactive Digital Tool for use by Healthcare Providers to Help Expand Education on Identifying and Diagnosing Tardive Dyskinesia

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today announced the availability of DISCOVER TD™, an interactive digital tool designed to help healthcare ...
Neurocrine Biosciences to Present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Neurocrine Biosciences to Present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) will present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday November 14, 2023 at 3:00 p.m....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.