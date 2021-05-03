Neurocrine Biosciences Supports Mental Health Month and Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week

"Most people living with tardive dyskinesia are already living with an underlying mental health condition, and their involuntary movements present additional physical, emotional and social challenges," said Josie Cooper, Executive Director of the Movement Disorders Policy Coalition (MDPC). "The pandemic has significantly affected the mental health of many, especially those living with a mental health condition, making this year's Mental Health Month such an important time to elevate this national conversation. MDPC is proud to recognize Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week during Mental Health Month and help support those impacted by this isolating condition."

Impact of Tardive Dyskinesia

A recent survey of patients with diagnosed or suspected TD (n=350) indicated that their movements impacted both their overall mental health and daily activities.5§ More than half of the patients surveyed felt that their mental health has been impacted by their involuntary movements (60%) and over two-thirds of patients reported that they were frustrated by their involuntary movements (69%).† According to the survey, patients with diagnosed or suspected TD reported the condition moderately, very or extremely affected them in the following areas:5‡ more than half said it affected their ability to sleep (51%) and nearly one-third said it impacted their ability to eat and drink (33%) and their ability to speak (30%).

"Tardive dyskinesia may impact people's overall mental health and cause a significant disruption to their daily lives, yet awareness of the condition remains low," said Eiry W. Roberts, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Neurocrine Biosciences. "Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week is an important time, especially during this already challenging and isolating year, to support those impacted by this burdensome condition by broadening the conversation, sharing resources, and highlighting the importance of seeking a diagnosis and treatment."

About Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week

Over the past four years, more than 40 states, Washington, D.C., and various mental health advocacy organizations have recognized the first full week of May as Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week. This year, states are continuing to declare Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week to recognize the approximately 600,000 Americans living with this involuntary movement disorder.3,6 Some states and local advocacy groups are also hosting virtual educational briefings to raise awareness. Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week encourages the mental health and broader communities to learn about ways to recognize TD symptoms, understand the burden of the condition and talk to their healthcare provider if they think they or someone they know may have the condition.

As part of Neurocrine Biosciences' commitment to TD education, resources are available at www.TalkAboutTD.com. These resources can help patients and care partners understand TD and recognize its symptoms, request support and have a conversation with their healthcare provider about ways to manage their TD, including treatment options. For more information, follow and join the conservation online by sharing #TDAwarenessWeek.

About Tardive Dyskinesia (TD)

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a movement disorder that is characterized by uncontrollable, abnormal and repetitive movements of the face, torso and/or other body parts, which may be disruptive and negatively impact patients. The condition is associated with taking certain kinds of mental health medicines (like antipsychotics) that help control dopamine receptors in the brain. Antipsychotics commonly prescribed to treat mental illnesses such as depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, and certain medications to treat upset stomach, nausea and vomiting may also cause TD. In patients with TD, these treatments are thought to result in irregular dopamine signaling in a region of the brain that controls movement. The symptoms of TD can be severe and are often persistent and irreversible. TD is estimated to affect approximately 600,000 people in the U.S. For more information, visit www.TalkAboutTD.com.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis*, uterine fibroids* and clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas. For nearly three decades, Neurocrine Biosciences has specialized in targeting and interrupting disease-causing mechanisms involving the interconnected pathways of the nervous and endocrine systems. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

