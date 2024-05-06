Neurocrine Biosciences Supports Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week by Advocating for Routine Screening and Monitoring

Approximately 600,000 people in the United States live with tardive dyskinesia (TD), and about 65% have not yet been diagnosed 1-3

SAN DIEGO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today renewed its commitment to increasing awareness and advancing care for people living with TD during Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week, May 5-11. TD is a persistent, involuntary movement disorder associated with the use of antipsychotic medication that may be necessary to treat individuals living with mental illness, such as bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder.1,5-7

For seven consecutive years, TD Awareness Week – which occurs each year during Mental Health Awareness Month – has brought together the mental health advocacy community and states across the country to recognize the approximately 600,000 people in the U.S. living with TD.1,2 This year, Neurocrine is joining participants of TD Awareness Week to conduct initiatives nationwide to decrease stigma, improve recognition and increase routine screenings, diagnosis and awareness of appropriate treatment of TD.

"TD Awareness Week increases dialogue around the physical, social and emotional consequences the uncontrollable movements of TD can have on individuals who are trying to manage their mental health," said Josie Cooper, Executive Director of the Movement Disorders Policy Coalition. "It's important that we continue to work together to acknowledge and increase support for people living with TD and to ensure they receive the diagnosis and care they deserve."

TD is a chronic condition that is unlikely to improve without treatment.1,4 The uncontrollable movements can affect one's ability to work, drive, walk, button a shirt or eat and drink and cause worry, frustration and self-consciousness.2,8-10 It is critical that people taking antipsychotic medication for mental illness be monitored by a healthcare provider for drug-induced movement disorders, such as TD.4,6 Routine screenings are essential for detection, proper diagnosis and appropriate management to help improve therapeutic outcomes.4

"The majority of people living with TD remain undiagnosed, reinforcing the importance of proactive recognition and treatment of the condition," said Eiry W. Roberts, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Neurocrine Biosciences. "We are committed to partnering with all stakeholders during TD Awareness Week and beyond to advocate for routine screenings for patients at risk for TD."

The Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute, which provides nonpartisan, data-driven and program guidance to improve mental health services, released a recent report, in collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences, highlighting the importance of measurement-based care (MBC) for people with a serious mental illness who are treated with antipsychotics. MBC involves the systematic use of validated rating scales to assess the effectiveness of treatment and make adjustments as needed to improve outcomes.11 For TD, MBC provides an effective mechanism for earlier detection and the ability to develop and routinely monitor an appropriate treatment plan for patients to help improve outcomes.11 The full report can be accessed at https://mmhpi.org/project/increasing-measurement-based-assessment-and-care-for-people-with-serious-mental-illness/ .

The 2020 American Psychiatric Association Practice Guideline for the Treatment of Patients With Schizophrenia recommends screening for TD at least every six months in high-risk patients and at least every 12 months for others at risk of developing TD.4

To learn more about TD, living with TD and how to treat TD, visit TalkAboutTD.com .

About Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week

Since it began in 2018, all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and various mental health advocacy organizations have recognized the first full week of May as Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) Awareness Week, which acknowledges the approximately 600,000 Americans living with TD, an involuntary movement disorder associated with taking antipsychotic medication commonly prescribed to treat mental illnesses. Participants in TD Awareness Week help to educate people across the United States on the potential physical, social and emotional consequences of TD and the importance of speaking with a healthcare provider about the occurrence and impact of the uncontrollable movements and available treatment options.

As part of Neurocrine Biosciences' commitment to TD education, more information is available at Neurocrine.com/TD-Awareness , and resources are available at TalkAboutTD.com . These resources can help patients and care partners understand TD and recognize its symptoms, request support and have a conversation with their healthcare provider about ways to manage their TD, including treatment options. Healthcare professionals can also visit MIND-TD.com to learn about differential diagnosis of TD and other movement disorders. For more information, follow and join the conversation online by sharing #TDAwarenessWeek #Screen4TD.

About Tardive Dyskinesia (TD)

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a movement disorder that is characterized by uncontrollable, abnormal and repetitive movements of the face, torso and/or other body parts, which may be disruptive and negatively impact patients. The condition is associated with taking certain kinds of mental health medicines (antipsychotics) that help control dopamine receptors in the brain. Taking antipsychotics commonly prescribed to treat mental illnesses such as major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, and other prescription medicines (metoclopramide and prochlorperazine) used to treat gastrointestinal disorders are associated with TD. In patients with TD, these treatments are thought to result in irregular dopamine signaling in a region of the brain that controls movement. The symptoms of TD can be severe and are often persistent and irreversible. TD is estimated to affect approximately 600,000 people in the United States.

About Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs, but few options. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington's disease, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com , and follow the company on LinkedIn , X (Formerly Twitter) and Facebook . (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

