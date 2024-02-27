Neurocrine Biosciences to Participate at Investor Conferences in March

TD Cowen 44th Annual Healthcare Conference on March 5 in Boston

Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference on March 12 in Miami

Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on March 13 in Miami

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) will participate at three upcoming investor conferences in March.

Matt Abernethy , Chief Financial Officer, and Kyle Gano , Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer, will present at the TD Cowen 44 th Annual Healthcare Conference at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday March 5, 2024 in Boston .





and will present at the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference at March 12, 2024 in . Kyle Gano and Todd Tushla , Vice President of Investor Relations, will present at the Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday March 13, 2024 in Miami .

The live presentations will be webcast and may be accessed on Neurocrine Biosciences' website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the event and will be archived for approximately one month.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs, but few options. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington's disease, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Formerly Twitter) and Facebook. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

