Neurocrine Biosciences to Participate at Virtual Investor Conferences in March

UBS Virtual CNS Day 2024 Conference on March 18

Stifel 2024 Virtual CNS Days Conference on March 19

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) will participate at two upcoming virtual investor conferences in March.

Eiry Roberts, Chief Medical Officer, and Kyle Gano , Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer, will present at the UBS Virtual CNS Day Conference at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday March 18, 2024.





Kyle Gano and Grace Liang , Vice President of Clinical Development, will present at the Stifel 2024 Virtual CNS Days Conference at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday March 19, 2024.

The live presentations will be webcast and may be accessed on Neurocrine Biosciences' website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the event and will be archived for approximately one month.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs, but few options. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington's disease, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Formerly Twitter) and Facebook. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

NEUROCRINE is a registered trademark of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. The Neurocrine logo is a trademark of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

