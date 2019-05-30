Neurocrine Biosciences to Present at Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) will present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference at 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in New York. Kevin Gorman, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Abernethy, Chief Financial Officer, of Neurocrine Biosciences will present at the conference.

The live presentation will be webcast and may be accessed on the Company's website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the event and will be archived for approximately one month.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences (Nasdaq: NBIX) is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with more than 25 years of experience discovering and developing life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia and endometriosis* and clinical development programs in multiple therapeutic areas including Parkinson's disease, congenital adrenal hyperplasia and uterine fibroids*. Headquartered in San Diego, Neurocrine Biosciences specializes in targeting and interrupting disease-causing mechanisms involving the interconnected pathways of the nervous and endocrine systems. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

