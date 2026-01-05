Neurocrine Biosciences to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time on Monday, January 12, 2026, in San Francisco. Kyle Gano, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the conference.

The live presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on Neurocrine Biosciences' website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the event and will be archived for approximately one month.

About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington's disease, classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.
(*in collaboration with AbbVie)

NEUROCRINE, the NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES Logo and YOU DESERVE BRAVE SCIENCE are registered trademarks of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

