Neurocrine Biosciences to Present at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) will present at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) in Dana Point, CA. Kevin Gorman, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Abernethy, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the conference.

The live presentation will be webcast and may be accessed on Neurocrine Biosciences' website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the event and will be archived for approximately one month.

About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs, but few options. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

