NeuroCycle Therapeutics Awarded NIH HEAL Initiative Grant to Research a Novel Non-Addictive, Non-Opioid Treatment of Chronic Pain

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroCycle Therapeutics, Inc. (NCT) announced today that it has been awarded a grant from the Helping to End Addiction Long-termsm Initiative, or the NIH HEAL Initiativesm, to advance development of its novel non-addictive treatment of chronic musculoskeletal pain. Chronic musculoskeletal pain, which includes pain caused by osteo- and rheumatic arthritis, is one of the most common forms of chronic pain. Current therapies often provide insufficient pain relief, and many have adverse side effects. Furthermore, many patients use opioids as part of their pain control regimen and are at risk of developing Opioid Use Disorder, significantly contributing to the national opioid public health crisis. Effective treatments of chronic musculoskeletal pain that have no risk of misuse are urgently needed.

NCT specializes in targeting specific receptor subtypes within the central nervous system to fight central sensitization disorders including chronic pain. This enables its next generation products to produce maximum efficacy while minimizing side effects, all without the risk of misuse.

NCT's award is one of 375 grant awards across 41 states made by the National Institutes of Health in fiscal year 2019. The NIH HEAL Initiativesm is an aggressive, trans-NIH effort to speed scientific solutions to stem the national opioid public health crisis. Launched in April 2018, the initiative is focused on improving prevention and treatment strategies for opioid misuse and addiction, and enhancing pain management.

"It's clear that a multi-pronged scientific approach is needed to reduce the risks of opioids, accelerate development of effective non-opioid therapies for pain and provide more flexible and effective options for treating addiction to opioids," said NIH Director Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D., who launched the initiative. "This unprecedented investment in the NIH HEAL Initiative demonstrates the commitment to reversing this devastating crisis." For more information, visit: https://heal.nih.gov.

NCT specializes in targeting specific receptor subtypes within the central nervous system to fight central sensitization disorders including chronic pain. This enables its next generation products to produce maximum efficacy while minimizing side effects, all without the risk of misuse.

About NeuroCycle Therapeutics

NeuroCycle Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held pharmaceutical company working to unlock the potential of subtype-selective CNS therapeutics to transform patient's lives. The company is currently focused on selectively targeting specific GABA A receptor subtypes to treat diseases related to central sensitization including chronic pain, along with rare epilepsy syndromes such as Dravet Syndrome. NCT's lead program, NCT10004, is currently finishing IND-enabling studies and is expected to begin Phase 1 trials in healthy volunteers in 2020. The company believes its intellectual property portfolio supports a strong pipeline of potential treatments covering multiple therapeutic areas.

For more information, please visit www.neurocycletherapeutics.com.

Contact

NeuroCycle Therapeutics, Inc

Jed Hubbs, phone +1 617 803 7814

Email: hubbs@neurocycletherapeutics.com

SOURCE NeuroCycle Therapeutics

Related Links

http://neurocycletherapeutics.com

