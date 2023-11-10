Neurodiagnostic And Monitoring Devices Market size in US to grow by USD 827.88 million from 2023-2028; ICP monitoring devices segment to be a major contributor to market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

10 Nov, 2023, 18:45 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices market in US size is expected to grow by USD 827.88 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has segmented by Product (ICP Monitoring devices, EEG devices, EMG devices, and Others), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, and Laboratories), and Application (Stroke, Migraine, Epilepsy, Parkinsons disease, and Ischemic stroke). This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a Free PDF Sample Report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market in US 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market in US 2024-2028

Company Profile:

Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Ambu AS, Bio Signal Group Corp., Cadwell Industries Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Delsys Inc., ELMIKO BIOSIGNALS sp. z o.o., General Electric Co., Jordan NeuroScience, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lifelines Neuro Company LLC, Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, Motion Lab Systems Inc, Natus Medical Inc., neurocare group AG, Nihon Kohden Corp., NovaSignal Corp., RAUMEDIC AG, Viasonix Ltd

Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.: The company offers neurodiagnostics and monitoring devices such as Stat X series mobile EEG systems and B Alert systems.

•    To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Neurodiagnostic And Monitoring Devices Market In US: Segmentation Analysis

The ICP monitoring devices segment will be significant during the forecast period. An increased incidence of traumatic brain injury, cases of BTI and brain tumors, a rise in product launches as well a strong market player presence fuel the segment growth. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Neurodiagnostic And Monitoring Devices Market In US: Driver & Trend:

Driver

  • Increasing incidences and prevalence of neurological conditions
  • Growing demand for EEG procedures
  • Increasing initiatives and support from governments and healthcare organizations

The increasing incidences and prevalence of neurological conditions drive the market growth during the forecast period. A comprehensive range of neurological disorders, including epilepsy, stroke, Parkinsons' disease, and brain tumors pose a high risk of developing a disability. Furthermore, healthcare professionals use neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices such as EEG, EMG, MEG, and ICP to diagnose neurological diseases for further interventions to save the lives of the patients.

Trend

The paradigm shift toward a hybrid brain-computer interface is an emerging market trend. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample report to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The dermatology diagnostic devices market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.12% between 2022 and 2027. The dermatology diagnostic devices market size is forecast to increase by USD 9,108.83 million.

The global sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,299.44 million at a CAGR of 8.75% between 2022 and 2027.

What are the key data covered in this neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices market in US report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices market in US between 2023 and 2028.
  • Precise estimation of the neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices market in US size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices market in US
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices market in US vendors.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Peripheral Vascular Diagnostic Systems Market to grow by USD 178.07 million from 2023-2028; North America to account for 39% of market growth - Technavio

Peripheral Vascular Diagnostic Systems Market to grow by USD 178.07 million from 2023-2028; North America to account for 39% of market growth - Technavio

The peripheral vascular diagnostic systems market size is expected to grow by USD 178.07 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the...
Camping Lights And Lanterns Market to grow by USD 96.35 million from 2023 to 2028; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Barebones, Crafuel Outdoors and Decathlon SA, and many more - Technavio

Camping Lights And Lanterns Market to grow by USD 96.35 million from 2023 to 2028; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Barebones, Crafuel Outdoors and Decathlon SA, and many more - Technavio

The camping lights and lanterns market is estimated to grow by USD 96.35 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.81%. The camping lights...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.