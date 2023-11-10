Neurodiagnostic And Monitoring Devices Market size in US to grow by USD 827.88 million from 2023-2028; ICP monitoring devices segment to be a major contributor to market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices market in US size is expected to grow by USD 827.88 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has segmented by Product (ICP Monitoring devices, EEG devices, EMG devices, and Others), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, and Laboratories), and Application (Stroke, Migraine, Epilepsy, Parkinsons disease, and Ischemic stroke). This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market in US 2024-2028

Company Profile:

Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Ambu AS, Bio Signal Group Corp., Cadwell Industries Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Delsys Inc., ELMIKO BIOSIGNALS sp. z o.o., General Electric Co., Jordan NeuroScience, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lifelines Neuro Company LLC, Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, Motion Lab Systems Inc, Natus Medical Inc., neurocare group AG, Nihon Kohden Corp., NovaSignal Corp., RAUMEDIC AG, Viasonix Ltd

Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.: The company offers neurodiagnostics and monitoring devices such as Stat X series mobile EEG systems and B Alert systems.

Neurodiagnostic And Monitoring Devices Market In US: Segmentation Analysis

Neurodiagnostic And Monitoring Devices Market In US: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Increasing incidences and prevalence of neurological conditions

Growing demand for EEG procedures

Increasing initiatives and support from governments and healthcare organizations

The increasing incidences and prevalence of neurological conditions drive the market growth during the forecast period. A comprehensive range of neurological disorders, including epilepsy, stroke, Parkinsons' disease, and brain tumors pose a high risk of developing a disability. Furthermore, healthcare professionals use neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices such as EEG, EMG, MEG, and ICP to diagnose neurological diseases for further interventions to save the lives of the patients.

Trend

