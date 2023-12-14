Neurodiagnostics market size to grow by USD 4.04 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Europe to account for 36% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The neurodiagnostics market size is expected to grow by USD 4.04 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.01% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by type (diagnostic and imaging solutions and in-vitro diagnostics), end-user (diagnostic laboratories and imaging centers, hospitals and surgery centers, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). 

Europe is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to companies is North America.  In North America, the US is primarily contributing to the market share of neurodiagnostics due to increasing capital expenditure for the treatment of patients with neurologic disorders like epilepsy and dementia as well as a growing demand for neurology devices.

Company Profile:

Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., ANT Neuro, Bio Signal Group Corp., Cadwell Industries Inc., Canon Inc., Compumedics Ltd., ELMIKO BIOSIGNALS sp. z o.o., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., Jordan NeuroScience, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lifelines Neuro Company LLC, Mitsar Co. Ltd., Natus Medical Inc., neurocare group AG, Nihon Kohden Corp., NovaSignal Corp., QIAGEN NV, and Siemens Healthineers AG

  • F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.: The company offers neurodiagnostics solutions focused on reducing the burden of neurological diseases through early detection and diagnosis.

Neurodiagnostics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The diagnostic and imaging solutions segment will be significant during the forecast period.  The key drivers of the segment's growth are high personal incomes, a growing uptake of diagnostic and treatment systems for neuropsychiatric diseases including brain tumors, and an increase in their prevalence.

Neurodiagnostics Market: Driver & Trend:

  • Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders
  • Growing geriatric population
  • Rising funding for neurology research

Rising funding for neurology research is the key factor driving market growth. The growing assistance for researchers by companies involved in the development and launch of novel advanced neurology diagnostics and device systems to provide enhanced and precise diagnostic results and treatment to patients having neurological disorders and other dementias, and cerebrovascular diseases is the key factor driving market growth. 

What are the key data covered in this neurodiagnostics market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the neurodiagnostics market between 2023 and 2028.
  • Precise estimation of the neurodiagnostic market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of neurodiagnostics market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type 

Market Segmentation by End-user 

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

