NeurodigitX Launches First Digital Inflammatory Biomarker Platform to Support COVID-19 Pandemic Exit Strategy

First Digital Inflammatory Biomarker to Supplement and Enhance Vaccine Immunization strategies

NeurodigitX collects HRV, respiratory and cognitive data with the "Plastic Egg", a biosensor and breathing-based game controller, and "Plastic" mobile games guiding user's breath to measure inflammation accurately. Repeated gameplay allows profiling of slowly evolving (stress, chronic disease) and rapid changes (virus exposure, immunization) in inflammation status.

The Plastic Health solution reveals a draining of plasticity reserve, reflecting inflammation changes. "Why do some individuals develop severe COVID-19 symptoms while others do not? Why this tremendous variability in our immune response? The answers lie in what controls the body's immune system", says Adam Anderson PhD, NeurodigitX' s Chief Scientific Officer, "brain signals reflect inflammation and control the immune system response, it is critical to measure them."

In the years to come and to complement forthcoming vaccination, Plastic Health combines individualized assessment and the heatmapping of public health. COVID-19 infection shows sudden inflammation change, further altered by the negative impact of cumulative stress.

When vaccine durability and transmission reduction remain unknown variables, and about 8 in 10 individuals are asymptomatic, "We help discover the infection ahead of symptoms, if any, restoring COVID-19 to a more controllable disease," says Anderson. Plastic Health also powers a singular platform for secure, compliant digital biomarker data exchange and crowd-sourced science.

More: https://www.plastic.health/

About NeurodigitX

NeurodigitX focuses on analyzing neuronal plasticity to help detect conditions before it is too late, complex, costly to treat, and to coach and implement proactive healthcare for existing conditions. NeurodigitX is offering an affordable, ethical digital epidemiology platform to bring inclusive and transparent health data into the mainstream.

More: https://www.neurodigitx.com/

SOURCE NeurodigitX