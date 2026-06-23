Neurodivergent Talent's Job Search is 5X Longer, and Only One in Ten Feels Valued at Work, New Mentra Survey Finds

Neurodivergent professionals are extremely loyal employees and possess strengths that AI cannot replace

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentra, the leading neurodiversity employment network, today released findings from its 2026 Neurodivergent Job Seeker Survey of 265 neurodivergent professionals that exposes a broken hiring system for one of the most underused talent pools in the workforce. Long job search duration, multiple barriers to employment, poor environment fit, and little recognition are among the obstacles facing neurodivergent job seekers. At nearly every stage, these challenges far outpace what the general workforce experiences.

Obstacles to Employment

Neurodivergent Talent's Job Search is 5X Longer, Mentra Survey Finds For the vast majority of this talent pool, inclusive employers are effectively invisible in the job market.

Nearly one in four neurodivergent job seekers (23.4%) have been searching for work for over two years, the Mentra survey found. Another 15.5% are in their second year of job hunting. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a national median unemployment duration of approximately 9.9 weeks, less than two and a half months, a fraction of the neurodivergent talent job search.

Survey respondents were asked to identify their biggest obstacles to finding work. The top barriers point to employer-side failures, not candidate limitations: lack of employer understanding (52.1%), inability to find roles that match their skills (49.8%), unclear job descriptions (49.1%), interview format and disclosure anxiety (40.8%), and the fear of being discriminated against for identifying as neurodivergent.

Another challenge is a work environment that conflicts with how this talent thinks and operates (40%). Six in ten (66%) left a job or turned down an offer because the environment wasn't the right fit for how they work. The neurodivergent departure rate is high, but the reason is not instability. It's incompatibility.

Once neurodivergent employees find the right fit, they stay. Six in ten (61.9%) remained with the same employer for three years or more. This is a workforce that holds deep loyalty and leaves only when conditions make staying impossible.

Neurodivergent Talent Doesn't Feel Valued

Only one in ten (9.1%) neurodivergent professionals feels consistently valued at work. Forty-five percent say their value is "rarely" or "never" recognized. Even in the general workforce, where recognition is widely acknowledged as inadequate, just 22% of employees say they get the right amount of recognition for the work they do, according to Gallup. The neurodivergent recognition rate is less than half of that already-insufficient benchmark.

Eighty-five percent of survey respondents say fewer than one in four of the positions they apply are from an employer publicly committed to neurodivergent inclusion. Less than 1% report finding neurodiversity-committed employers in three-quarters or more of their applications. For the vast majority of this talent pool, inclusive employers are effectively invisible in the job market.

The AI Divide

Mentra's survey reveals a workforce whose core strengths are built for an AI era, even as its relationship with the technology is mixed. Fewer than half of neurodivergent respondents (43.7%) say they are comfortable using AI tools in their work or job search, while roughly a third (35.1%) are either uncomfortable with AI or haven't used it at all, and 15.1% remain neutral. But comfort with AI may matter less than what these professionals bring alongside it.

Identifying their greatest professional strengths, respondents pointed overwhelmingly to capabilities that are among the hardest for AI to replicate: pattern recognition and complex problem-solving (73.2%), creative and lateral thinking (61.9%), attention to detail (55.1%), high empathy and people-reading (43.4%), and resilience and adaptability (36.2%). These map almost exactly onto the capabilities employers say they cannot automate. The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 ranks analytical thinking, creative thinking and resilience among the most essential and fastest-rising skills through 2030, and McKinsey's 2025 research finds that work most resistant to automation is the social, emotional and judgement-intensive kind. AI can augment these strengths. It cannot replace them.

"Our research findings are a wake-up call. The talent is here, they are highly skilled and remarkably loyal, yet what's missing is a hiring system built to recognize it," said Jhillika Kumar, CEO and founder, Mentra. "Neurodivergent professionals stay and contribute when employers meet them halfway, with clear expectations, flexible processes, and workplaces that don't force people to mask who they are. The companies that close this gap will reach a workforce their competitors overlook."

Read the full survey report here.

Media Contact:

Beth Brody

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SOURCE Mentra