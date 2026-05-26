Mentra Launches Four-Week Virtual Career Series Built for Neurodivergent Professionals

Career Sessions for the ND Talent Community debut with live AI resume work, peer-led discussion, and the launch of Mentra's Ambassador Program

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentra, the leading neurodiversity employment network, today announced Career Sessions for the Neurodiverse Talent Community, a four-week virtual series designed by and for neurodivergent professionals navigating today's job market.

The series runs every Thursday from May 28 through June 18, 2026, at 12:00 PM ET. Sessions are free, open to the public, and stream live on Zoom with on-demand replays available after each broadcast. Each session is 20 to 30 minutes and built around a single, high-friction challenge the Mentra community has identified based on real questions surfaced in Mentra's Discord, including AI tools, articulating neurodivergent value, skills-based interviews and what works and what doesn't.

Career Sessions Schedule

Week 1 — AI Tools for the ND Job Seeker (May 28): The series opens with the highest-need area of AI literacy for ND job seekers: using AI tools to handle the paperwork, self-presentation, and application tracking that drain energy before the real work even begins. Community members will volunteer their resumes for live, real-time AI-assisted work processes in action. Join this session here.

Week 2 — Selling Yourself When Self-Advocacy Is the Work (June 4): A facilitated community discussion on articulating neurodivergent value in professional contexts, without masking, burnout, or shrinking what makes you effective. The conversation is anchored on two frames developed inside the Mentra community itself. Join this session here.

Week 3 — Skills-Demonstration Interview Formats (June 11): A practical session on how to find, request, and prepare for skills-based interview formats and why an employer's response to that request tells you almost as much as the interview itself. The session also tackles the challenge of how to demonstrate impact in roles where NDAs prevent sharing specific metrics. Join this session here.

Week 4 — Wins Panel and Member-Led Q&A (June 18): The closing session belongs to the community. A panel of members take the floor to share where they are right now, describing real progress and lessons from job search and career moves. Then the floor opens for an unstructured Q&A. Join this session here.

Community members interested in joining a future session as a guest, panelist, or live demo participant can apply by emailing [email protected] with the subject line: Guest application: Community event series.

Introducing the Mentra Ambassador Program

Each scheduled session is anchored by one of four community members — Gina, Chris, Macy, and James — whose lived experience maps directly to that week's topic. Their roles across the series also mark the public launch of the Mentra Ambassador Program, which formalizes the contributions of the most active and trusted voices in the Mentra Discord as community leaders and content contributors.

"These four ambassadors have been holding real conversations in our community for months," said Jhillika Kumar, Founder of Mentra. "This series is our way of supporting the broader ND talent community by providing access to career sessions built for neurodivergent professionals."

About Mentra

Mentra's mission is to remove barriers for companies to tap into the world's most diverse thinkers. Founded by a team of neurodivergent and neurotypical leaders, Mentra combines human-centered design with AI-powered infrastructure to support neurodivergent talent before, during, and after employment. Learn more at mentra.com.

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SOURCE Mentra