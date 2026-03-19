Neurodiverse Adults Are Locked Out of Work: Mentra Introduces "Manatee", the AI Career Companion Built for Neurodivergent Job Seekers

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of neurodiverse adults remain underemployed not because they lack skills, but because modern hiring systems aren't designed for neurodivergent talent. Neurodivergent employment network Mentra , backed by OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman, reinvented the hiring process by intelligently sourcing neurodivergent candidates for roles that leverage their unique skill sets and accommodate their different abilities. Unlike traditional job platforms that rely on resumes and keyword matching, Mentra is a suite of products and services designed for individuals who may experience overwhelm, rejection sensitivity, or burnout in traditional hiring systems.

Mentra's digital career coach, Manatee, was built to help job seekers discover their strengths, skill up with confidence, and land a job that fits who they are.

Today, Mentra announced the launch of Manatee , an AI-powered career companion built to empower neurodivergent adults through every stage of the job search, including those with ADHD, autism or anyone who needs extra clarity or motivation. Manatee represents a shift toward human-centered AI; its technology is designed to adapt to how individuals process information, manage stress, and respond to rejection, which are challenges that often derail otherwise qualified candidates.

"Neurodivergent people make up about 15 to 20 percent of the total population, but despite their talents and unique abilities, they often face significant barriers to employment," said Jhillika Kumar, CEO and Founder of Mentra. "Our digital career coach, Manatee, was built to help job seekers discover their strengths, skill up with confidence, and land a job that fits who they are."

Manatee's Capabilities

Manatee is designed to support neurodivergent job seekers through the emotional, cognitive, and logistical challenges of career navigation—challenges that traditional hiring tools often ignore. The app provides neurotype-informed guidance that adapts to how individuals process information, regulate stress, and build confidence over time.

"Manatee provides a new layer of infrastructure supporting neurodivergent job seekers, helping them every step of the way with encouragement, structure, and smart nudges," said Kumar. "We created this job coach and accountability application as a career companion for people who think differently."

Manatee offers:

AI Agent —Personalized pathfinding and check-ins

—Personalized pathfinding and check-ins Upskilling —Matching jobseekers with bite-sized learning content based on their individual career goals

—Matching jobseekers with bite-sized learning content based on their individual career goals Jobs —daily job recommendations handpicked to align with each individual's unique strengths

—daily job recommendations handpicked to align with each individual's unique strengths Step-by-step career support —resume preparation, interview practice, and planning next steps without being overwhelmed

—resume preparation, interview practice, and planning next steps without being overwhelmed Emotional regulation and confidence-building tools designed to reduce anxiety and rejection sensitivity

designed to reduce anxiety and rejection sensitivity Messaging —ability to message recruiters, mentors and other neurodivergent jobseekers in a safe space

—ability to message recruiters, mentors and other neurodivergent jobseekers in a safe space Post-hire continuity, enabling Mentra to support long-term success and retention beyond placement

Mentra Talent Events: Community and Connection

In addition to the Manatee's launch, Mentra is expanding its free programming for neurodivergent talent, including workshops, job fairs, hackathons and employer-employee match events. Mentra's upcoming events can be found here .

About Mentra

Mentra's mission is to remove barriers for companies to tap into the world's most diverse thinkers. Founded by a team of neurodivergent and neurotypical leaders, Mentra combines human-centered design with AI-powered infrastructure to support neurodivergent talent before, during, and after employment.

Media Contact:

Beth Brody

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908-295-0600

SOURCE Mentra