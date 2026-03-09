Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) Driven by Rising Incidence and Advancements in Targeted Therapies | DelveInsight

The neuroendocrine carcinoma market is experiencing steady growth driven by rising disease prevalence and improved diagnostic capabilities. Advancements in targeted therapies and immunotherapies are expanding treatment options and boosting market demand. Additionally, ongoing clinical research of therapies such as obrixtamig (BI 764532) (Boehringer Ingelheim and Oxford BioTherapeutics), gocatamig (MK-6070) (Merck and Daiichi Sankyo), ZL-1310 (Zai Lab and MediLink Therapeutics), peluntamig (PT217) (Phanes Therapeutics), and others and investment from pharmaceutical developers are expected to further accelerate market expansion in the coming years.

LAS VEGAS, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, neuroendocrine carcinoma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market Summary

The total neuroendocrine carcinoma treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.

The United States accounted for the largest neuroendocrine carcinoma treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In the US, NECs represent only 10%–20% of all NENs, which are highly proliferative tumors characterized by rapid disease progression.

Leading neuroendocrine carcinoma companies, such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Oxford BioTherapeutics, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo, Zai Lab, MediLink Therapeutics, Phanes Therapeutics, Legend Biotech, Novartis, Abdera Therapeutics, Amgen, and others, are developing new neuroendocrine carcinoma treatment drugs that can be available in the neuroendocrine carcinoma market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new neuroendocrine carcinoma treatment drugs that can be available in the neuroendocrine carcinoma market in the coming years. The promising neuroendocrine carcinoma therapies in clinical trials include Obrixtamig (BI 764532), gocatamig (MK-6070), ZL-1310, peluntamig (PT217), LB2102, ABD147, IMDELLTRA (tarlatamab), and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market

Rising NEC Incidence: The global increase in diagnosed cases of neuroendocrine tumors (including carcinomas) is a major market growth driver. This uptick is driven by better detection and reporting, alongside an aging population more susceptible to cancer.

The global increase in diagnosed cases of neuroendocrine tumors (including carcinomas) is a major market growth driver. This uptick is driven by better detection and reporting, alongside an aging population more susceptible to cancer. Biomarker-Driven Approaches in Modern Oncology: Advances in molecular profiling have identified recurrent alterations such as TP53 and RB1 loss, as well as potential DNA repair pathway vulnerabilities. This growing biological understanding provides a scientific rationale for exploring targeted therapies and biomarker-driven approaches.

Advances in molecular profiling have identified recurrent alterations such as TP53 and RB1 loss, as well as potential DNA repair pathway vulnerabilities. This growing biological understanding provides a scientific rationale for exploring targeted therapies and biomarker-driven approaches. Role of Platinum-Based Chemotherapy in Advanced NEC: Platinum-based chemotherapy (cisplatin or carboplatin plus etoposide) remains an established global standard of care, producing relatively high objective response rates in newly diagnosed advanced NEC.

Platinum-based chemotherapy (cisplatin or carboplatin plus etoposide) remains an established global standard of care, producing relatively high objective response rates in newly diagnosed advanced NEC. Next-Generation Approaches in Targeted Cancer Therapy: Therapeutic strategies targeting DLL3, antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific T-cell engagers, and other tumor-specific markers may offer new mechanisms beyond cytotoxic chemotherapy.

Therapeutic strategies targeting DLL3, antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific T-cell engagers, and other tumor-specific markers may offer new mechanisms beyond cytotoxic chemotherapy. Actionable Genomic Subsets in Oncology: Broader implementation of genomic testing may identify actionable subsets, including MSI-high tumors, high tumor mutational burden, NTRK fusions, or DNA repair deficiencies. Even if rare, these subsets offer potential for durable responses with targeted therapies.

Broader implementation of genomic testing may identify actionable subsets, including MSI-high tumors, high tumor mutational burden, NTRK fusions, or DNA repair deficiencies. Even if rare, these subsets offer potential for durable responses with targeted therapies. Launch of Emerging Therapies: The dynamics of the NECs market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as obrixtamig (BI 764532) (Boehringer Ingelheim and Oxford BioTherapeutics), gocatamig (MK-6070) (Merck and Daiichi Sankyo), ZL-1310 (Zai Lab and MediLink Therapeutics), peluntamig (PT217) (Phanes Therapeutics), LB2102 (Legend Biotech and Novartis), ABD147 (Abdera Therapeutics), IMDELLTRA (tarlatamab) (Amgen), and others.

Aparna Thakur, Assistant Project Manager, Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, said that novel therapeutic strategies beyond platinum chemotherapy are urgently needed for NEC and are being actively investigated in clinical trials, including immunotherapy combinations and molecularly targeted approaches that could eventually redefine standard care.

Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market Analysis

Unlike well-differentiated neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), NEC behaves biologically similar to small cell carcinoma and is typically diagnosed at an advanced or metastatic stage. Despite growing disease recognition, therapeutic innovation remains limited, and outcomes remain poor.

First-line therapy typically consists of platinum-based chemotherapy (cisplatin or carboplatin) combined with etoposide.

While initial response rates can be relatively high, responses are often short-lived, with rapid relapse, and median Overall Survival (mOS) generally ranges between 8–15 months, depending on primary site and stage.

In localized cases, multimodal treatment, including surgery, chemotherapy, and sometimes radiotherapy, may be considered, but recurrence rates remain high even after aggressive management.

Second-line treatment options are not standardized and generally provide modest benefit. Regimens such as FOLFIRI/FOLFOX , temozolomide-based combinations, or re-challenge with platinum in select patients are used in practice, but durable disease control is uncommon.

, temozolomide-based combinations, or re-challenge with platinum in select patients are used in practice, but durable disease control is uncommon. Delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3) has evolved from an obscure Notch ligand into a key oncology biomarker, impacting Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC), NETs, NEC, including Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer (NEPC) and Extra-pulmonary NEC (EP-NEC), and Large cell Neuroendocrine Lung Carcinoma (LCNEC) .

. Several companies have advanced gene therapies into clinical trials, including Boehringer Ingelheim and Oxford BioTherapeutics (obrixtamig [BI 764532]), Merck and Daiichi Sankyo (gocatamig [MK-6070]), Zai Lab and MediLink Therapeutics (ZL-1310), Phanes Therapeutics (peluntamig [PT217]), Legend Biotech and Novartis (LB2102), Abdera Therapeutics, Amgen (IMDELLTRA), and others.

Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Competitive Landscape

Some of the NEC drugs under development include obrixtamig (BI 764532) (Boehringer Ingelheim and Oxford BioTherapeutics), gocatamig (MK-6070) (Merck and Daiichi Sankyo), ZL-1310 (Zai Lab and MediLink Therapeutics), peluntamig (PT217) (Phanes Therapeutics), LB2102 (Legend Biotech and Novartis), ABD147 (Abdera Therapeutics), IMDELLTRA (tarlatamab) (Amgen), and others.

Boehringer Ingelheim and Oxford BioTherapeutics' BI 764532 is an investigational IgG-like DLL3/CD3 T-cell engager under development by Boehringer Ingelheim for the potential treatment of patients with LCNEC. The molecule (also known as OBT620) originated from a 2013 collaboration that combined Oxford BioTherapeutics' OGAP platform—used to identify DLL3 antigens, with the oncology and biotherapeutic development capabilities of Boehringer Ingelheim. Obrixtamig (BI 764532) is currently being studied in this patient group in the Phase II DAREON-5 clinical trial (NCT05882058).

Merck and Daiichi Sankyo's MK-6070 is a tri-specific, DLL3-targeted T-cell engager that is being assessed in an ongoing Phase I/II clinical study involving patients with NEPC. In August 2024, Daiichi Sankyo and Merck broadened their partnership in antibody–drug conjugates to include MK-6070, agreeing to co-develop and co-commercialize the agent globally, with Merck maintaining rights in Japan as well as manufacturing responsibilities.

Zai Lab and MediLink Therapeutics' ZL-1310 is composed of a humanized anti-DLL3 monoclonal antibody linked via a cleavable connector to a novel camptothecin-based topoisomerase I inhibitor. This agent was engineered using the TMALIN ADC platform, designed to exploit the tumor microenvironment and address limitations seen in earlier-generation ADCs. Zai Lab initiated a Phase I/II trial of ZL-1310 for solid tumors, including NECs, in May 2025.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the neuroendocrine carcinoma market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the neuroendocrine carcinoma market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market

In October 2025, Boehringer Ingelheim presented the data from the Phase II DAREON-5 trial of obrixtamig in patients with relapsed/refractory DLL3 -high expressing EP-NEC at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2025.

presented the data from the Phase II DAREON-5 trial of obrixtamig in patients with relapsed/refractory DLL3 -high expressing EP-NEC at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2025. In June 2025, Legend Biotech presented the Phase I dose-escalating study of LB2102 at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025, which demonstrated no Dose Limiting Toxicities (DLTs), and a preliminary efficacy signal was observed up to four dose levels in patients with relapsed or refractory SCLC and LCNEC.

What is Neuroendocrine Carcinoma?

Neuroendocrine carcinoma is an aggressive type of cancer that arises from neuroendocrine cells, specialized cells found throughout the body that have characteristics of both nerve cells and hormone-producing endocrine cells. These tumors can develop in many organs, most commonly in the lungs, gastrointestinal tract, and pancreas. Unlike slower-growing neuroendocrine tumors, neuroendocrine carcinomas tend to grow and spread rapidly, often requiring prompt diagnosis and intensive treatment such as chemotherapy, radiation, or targeted therapies. Because their symptoms can be vague or mimic other conditions, early detection can be challenging, making awareness and timely medical evaluation especially important.

Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The neuroendocrine carcinoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current neuroendocrine carcinoma patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In NECs, the majority occur in the lung (31.1%), followed in decreasing frequency by stomach, pancreas, rectum, and esophagus. The remaining organs in NECs included the uterus, oral cavity, thymus, mediastinum, and ovary.

The neuroendocrine carcinoma treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of NECs

Grade-specific Incident Cases of NECs

Stage-specific Incident Cases of NECs

Site-specific Incident Cases of NECs

Subtype-specific Incident Cases of NECs

Total Incident Cases of NECs with DLL3 Expression

Total Treated Cases of NECs

Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Epidemiology Segmentation Total Incident Cases of NECs, Grade-specific Incident Cases of NECs, Stage-specific Incident Cases of NECs, Site-specific Incident Cases of NECs, Subtype-specific Incident Cases of NECs, Total Incident Cases of NECs with DLL3 Expression, and Total Treated Cases of NECs Key Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Companies Boehringer Ingelheim, Oxford BioTherapeutics, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo, Zai Lab, MediLink Therapeutics, Phanes Therapeutics, Legend Biotech, Novartis, Abdera Therapeutics, Amgen, and others Key Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Therapies Obrixtamig (BI 764532), gocatamig (MK-6070), ZL-1310, peluntamig (PT217), LB2102, ABD147, IMDELLTRA (tarlatamab), and others

Scope of the Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Neuroendocrine Carcinoma current marketed and emerging therapies

Neuroendocrine Carcinoma current marketed and emerging therapies Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market Key Insights 2 Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of NECs 4 Key Events 5 NECs Market Overview at a Glance 5.1 Clinical Landscape Analysis (by Phase, Route of Administration, and Mechanism of Action) 5.2 Market Share by Therapies (%) Distribution of NECs in 2026 in the 7MM 5.3 Market Share by Therapies (%) Distribution of NECs in 2036 in the 7MM 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 7 NECs: Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Signs and Symptoms 7.3 Causes 7.4 Classification 7.5 Pathophysiology 7.6 Diagnosis 7.7 Prognosis 8 Treatment and Management of NECs 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Incident Cases of NECs in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Incident Cases of NECs in the United States 9.4.2 Grade-specific Incident Cases of NECs in the United States 9.4.3 Stage-specific Incident Cases of NECs in the United States 9.4.4 Site-specific Incident Cases of NECs in the United States 9.4.5 Subtype-specific Incident Cases of NECs in the United States 9.4.6 Total Incident Cases of NECs with DLL3 Expression in the United States 9.4.7 Total Treated Cases of NECs in the United States 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Patient Journey 11 Emerging Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Drugs 11.1 Key Competitors 11.2 Obrixtamig (BI 764532): Boehringer Ingelheim and Oxford BioTherapeutics 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst's View 11.3 Gocatamig (MK-6070): Merck and Daiichi Sankyo List to be continued in the report… 12 NECs: Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market Outlook 12.3 Conjoint Analysis 12.4 Key Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Total Market Size of NECs in the 7MM 12.6 United States Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market Size 12.6.1 Total Market Size of NECs in the United States 12.6.2 Market Size of NECs by Therapies in the United States 12.7 EU4 and the UK Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market Size 12.8 Japan Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market Size 13 Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market Unmet Needs 14 Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market SWOT Analysis 15 KOL Views on NECs 16 Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 United States 16.1.1 Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) 16.2 EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 16.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of NECs 17 Bibliography 18 Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market Report Methodology

