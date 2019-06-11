Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight launched Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast- 2027

Neuroendocrine Tumor market report covers a detailed overview and comprehensive insight of the NET epidemiology and Neuroendocrine Tumor market in the 7 MM ( United States , EU5 ( Germany , Spain , France , Italy , UK) & Japan .) NET market report provides insights on the current and emerging Neuroendocrine Tumor treatment and therapies. NET treatment market report offers a global historical and forecasted market covering drug insights in 7 MM. NET treatment market report provides an edge that will help in developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the NET treatment market.

"In the United States, approximately 58% of NETs patients have a tumor at Gastro-enteropancreatic sites, 27% at lung sites and 15% at other sites."

Neuroendocrine Tumor treatment starts with surgery being as the therapeutic options. Medications (including chemotherapy and cytotoxic agents) are often considered after surgery. The somatostatin analogues, Octreotide and Lanreotide, remain the keystone of Neuroendocrine Tumor treatment. Cytotoxic therapies such as Streptozocin, 5-FU, or Temozolomide are considered in the palliation of patients with advanced pancreatic NETs and Neuroendocrine Tumor symptoms related to tumor bulk.

However, for the distant tumors that have grown outside, where regional therapies don't work, systemic therapies are the options for Neuroendocrine Tumor treatment. Everliomus is an effective targeted therapy that acts as mTOR inhibitor, Sunitinib is the only orally available tyrosine kinase inhibitor and Radiolabeled Somatostatin Analog therapies are generally considered as targeted therapies.

The current NET market is dependent on mTOR, Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, Somatostatin analogues, Chemotherapy and Cytotoxic Agents. However, there are several therapies available for the Neuroendocrine Tumor treatment, associated with adverse events; limited use of targeted therapy and unsatisfactory efficacy has emerged the need of more potential targeted therapy. Although, there are various drugs in different phases of clinical trials calming a better future for Neuroendocrine Tumor treatment; only ten drugs are expected to enter the NET market by 2027.

The key Neuroendocrine Tumor market players have the potential to create a significant positive shift in the NET Market Size. Some of the companies involved are:-

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Hutchison MediPharma Pfizer EpicentRx Ignyta Amgen

The dynamics of Neuroendocrine Tumor market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of Neuroendocrine Tumor potential therapies such as

Azedra Sulfatinib Axitinib RRx-001 Entrectinib AMG-479

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Neuroendocrine Tumor Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

3. Neuroendocrine Tumor Disease Background and Overview

4. NET Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1 Key Findings

4.2 Neuroendocrine Tumor Total Prevalent Patient Population 7MM

4.3. Neuroendocrine Tumor Total Incident Patient Population

4.4. Neuroendocrine Tumor Epidemiology (Country Wise)

4.5. United States

4.6. EU5 Countries

4.7. Germany

4.8. France

4.9. Italy

4.10. Spain

4.11. United Kingdom

4.12. Japan

5. Neuroendocrine Tumor Treatment Algorithm

6. NET Unmet needs

7. Neuroendocrine Tumor Marketed drugs

8. Neuroendocrine Tumor Emerging drugs

9. NET Key Cross Competition

9.1. Iobenguane I-131: Progenics Pharmaceuticals

9.2. 177Lu-edotreotide PRRT: ITM Isotopen Technologien Muenchen

9.3. AMG 479: Amgen

9.4. Anlotinib: Advenchen Laboratories

9.5. Carfilzomib: Amgen

9.6. ATG-008: Antengene

9.7. Entrectinib: Ignyta

9.8. Fosbretabulin: Mateon Therapeutics

9.9. Ipilimumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

9.10. Ribociclib: Novartis

10. Neuroendocrine Tumor 7 Major Market Analysis

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Size in 7MM

10.3. Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Outlook by Country

10.4. The United States Market Outlook

10.5. EU-5 Countries NET Market Outlook

10.6. Germany

10.7. U.K

10.8. France

10.9. Spain

10.10. Italy

10.11. Japan Market Outlook

11. Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Drivers

12. NET Market Barriers

13. Appendix

14. DelveInsight Capabilities

15. Disclaimer

