Neuroendovascular Non-coils Market to grow by USD 329.15 million from 2023 to 2028- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The neuroendovascular non-coils market is expected to grow by USD 329.15 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.29% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has segmented by product type (Neuroendovascular stents, Access devices, Flow diversion devices, and Others), end-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), Stroke centers, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to account for 39% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The North American market is experiencing substantial growth, primarily due to factors like continuous advancements in technology, frequent product launches, and increased investments in startup companies aimed at developing innovative and advanced medical devices.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Neuroendovascular Non-coils Market 2024-2028

Company Profile:

Cook Group Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Kaneka Corp., Medtronic Plc, Penumbra Inc., Rapid Medical Ltd., Shape Memory Medical Inc., Stryker Corp., Terumo Corp., Wallby Medical LLC, and BALT Group

Cook Group Inc: The company offers neuroendovascular non-coils such as Optima or OptiMAX coil systems intended for use in the peripheral and neurovasculature to endovascularly obstruct or occlude blood flow.

Neuroendovascular Non-coils Market: Segmentation Analysis

The neuroendovascular stents segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The neuroendovascular stents segment pertains to medical devices employed in neuroendovascular procedures for the treatment of cerebrovascular conditions like aneurysms and stenosis.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2018 to 2022"- Technavio

Neuroendovascular Non-coils Market: Driver & Trend:

The increasing incidence of intracranial aneurysms is notably driving the market growth. The increasing prevalence of intracranial aneurysms, alternatively referred to as cerebral aneurysms or brain aneurysms, is a prominent catalyst for the expansion of the global neuroendovascular non-coils market. This surge in cases is driving the need for more efficient and cutting-edge treatment alternatives.

The growing awareness and education about intracranial aneurysms is an emerging trend shaping the market growth.

Strategic alliances among market vendors are a key trend in the neuroendovascular non-coils market.

What are the key data covered in this neuroendovascular non-coils market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the neuroendovascular non-coils market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the neuroendovascular non-coils market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the neuroendovascular non-coils market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of neuroendovascular non-coils market vendors.

