Neurofeedback Systems Market to record USD 514.64 Mn growth -- Driven by growing prevalence of neurological diseases

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Neurofeedback Systems Market 2022-2026

The neurofeedback systems market report covers the following areas:

The market is driven by the growing prevalence of neurological diseases. According to the WHO, as of September 2021, more than 55 million people across the world had dementia. Similarly, another study estimated that there were over 75 million people globally dealing with anxiety disorders in 2020. The rising incidence of such neurological diseases is increasing the demand for neurofeedback systems, thereby driving the growth of the market.

However, the high cost of healthcare will restrict the growth of the market. Developed nations have high healthcare costs. In 2019, the per capita healthcare expenditure was USD 7,138 in Switzerland, USD 6,748 in Norway, and USD 6,731 in Germany. The high cost of healthcare in these countries is preventing several patients from seeking treatment for neurological diseases, such as ADHD, insomnia, anxiety disorder, and other neurological disorders. In developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, Argentina, and others, due to the lack of financial resources and the low per capita income, many people cannot bear the high costs associated with neurofeedback systems. Moreover, the lack of proper healthcare infrastructure and low government aid in the form of medical expense reimbursements are challenging the growth of the market.

Neurofeedback Systems Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global neurofeedback systems market is segmented as below:

Application

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)



Pain Management



Insomnia



Anxiety Disorder



Others

The market growth in the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the availability of treatments to reduce the symptoms of ADHD.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

North America is the dominant market for neurofeedback systems, occupying 40% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, the strong market presence of leading vendors, the increasing prevalence of neurological diseases, and growing R&D activities and clinical studies on neurofeedback therapies and systems in the region.

Neurofeedback Systems Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the neurofeedback systems market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the neurofeedback systems market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Neurofeedback Systems Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist neurofeedback systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the neurofeedback systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the neurofeedback systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of neurofeedback systems market vendors

Neurofeedback Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 514.64 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 9.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BEE Medic GmbH, BrainMaster Technologies Inc., Mind Media BV, Mitsar Co. Ltd., Myndlift, Neurobit Systems, neurocare group AG, Zengar Institute Inc., Thought Technology Ltd., and Wearable Sensing Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

