Neurogan Health Introduces AHK-CU + GHK-CU Hair Serum Pro

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Neurogan Health, a brand known for clean, science-driven innovation, today has introduced AHK-CU + GHK-CU Hair Serum Pro, the first serum spray to combine 2,400mg of GHK-Cu and 2,400mg of AHK-Cu in a precise 1:1 ratio.

With just three ingredients GHK-Cu, AHK-Cu, and distilled water this minimalist formula is paraben-free, dye-free, fragrance-free, and rigorously third-party tested with 99% purity confirmed by in-house HPLC. The result: a scalp and hair solution that pairs advanced science with clean beauty standards.

Product Facts

Why this blend works:

GHK-Cu : Supports tissue repair, collagen production, and scalp wellness.

: Supports tissue repair, collagen production, and scalp wellness. AHK-Cu : Stimulates follicle elongation, promotes dermal papilla cell activity, and helps keep hair in the growth (anagen) phase longer.

: Stimulates follicle elongation, promotes dermal papilla cell activity, and helps keep hair in the growth (anagen) phase longer. Together: They nourish follicles, balance the scalp environment, and support fuller, thicker-looking hair while reducing visible thinning.

Early adopters are already seeing results:

"I used to struggle with scalp irritation, and this serum has definitely improved my scalp health. It also feels like my hair is growing faster."

"I've tried everything—Minoxidil, Finasteride, stem cell injections, even FUE. Nothing worked. After using Neurogan Health's serum with oral GHK-Cu, I saw real growth and less breakage within one month. It's the first product that made me put down the Minoxidil foam."

"With AHK-CU + GHK-CU Hair Serum Pro, we wanted to harness copper peptide science in its purest, most effective form," said a spokesperson from Neurogan Health. "This product reflects our commitment to creating clean, clinically inspired solutions that help people feel more confident in their skin, scalp, and hair."

AHK-CU + GHK-CU Hair Serum Pro is available now exclusively at NeuroganHealth.com .

About Neurogan Health

Neurogan Health creates clean, clinically inspired supplements and beauty solutions that support vitality, longevity, and everyday performance. Rooted in science and transparency, Neurogan Health is trusted nationwide for its commitment to purity and innovation.

