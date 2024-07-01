Neuroglee Health Selected for CMS GUIDE Model Program and Announces Company Name Evolution

BOSTON, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuroglee Health, a leading cognitive care solutions company, announced today that it was selected to support patients and caregivers in the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation's (CMMI's) Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model, a new, 8-year program that aims to transform how care for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias is delivered, coordinated and reimbursed.

In conjunction with its acceptance into the GUIDE program, the company also announced in June during Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness month that it has evolved its name from Neuroglee Therapeutics to Neuroglee Health. The new name reflects the company's strategic expansion of its evidenced-based, clinically proven technology solution, Neuroglee Connect™, with a physician-led interdisciplinary care team focused on optimizing value-based outcomes for patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) through dementia.

"We are honored to be selected as a participant in this exciting new program," said Neuroglee Health Founder and CEO Aniket Singh Rajput. "Our acceptance is another strong validation of our model and will accelerate our ability to deliver best-in-class outcomes for patients and their care partners throughout the disease journey."

Neuroglee's GUIDE acceptance was driven by its comprehensive cognitive care approach that includes a clinically validated solution for "entry point" patients with MCI, in addition to its dementia care model that will support patients in the CMMI program.

"By going upstream to identify and engage patients with a proven solution for MCI, we are able to more effectively manage the health of this complex population," added Rajput. "We are also able to build longitudinal relationships with patients and care partners to enhance engagement and outcomes in powerful new ways."

Neuroglee Health's acceptance to GUIDE can also help solve critical challenges for primary care organizations and payors who are faced with managing this rapidly growing, high-cost population. By serving as their virtual cognitive care team extension, Neuroglee Health enables its partners to offer patients and care partners immediate access to evidence-based cognitive care solutions at the earliest indicators of cognitive decline through dementia.

"As demonstrated by the GUIDE Model, we are seeing a paradigm shift occurring in the payor community embracing the need to better support patients with dementia," said Neuroglee Health Senior Vice President Michael Lubin. "We are excited to be at the forefront of this evolution offering new care options that can transform the lives of families living with dementia from the comfort of their homes."

About Neuroglee Health

Neuroglee Health is on a mission to disrupt the cognitive care status quo. Neuroglee Health partners with providers and health plans to serve as their virtual cognitive care extension to support patients and care partners from early cognitive decline through late-stage dementia. Neuroglee Health delivers immediate access to its evidenced-based, clinically proven, tech-enabled solution supported by an expert, physician led, interdisciplinary care team that slow disease progression, enhance quality of life, prolong independence, and reduce avoidable costs. To learn more about how Neuroglee Health is disrupting cognitive care, visit www.neuroglee.com

