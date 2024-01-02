Neurohacker Collective Announces Free Masterclass For Health Practitioners On Latest Aging Discovery

Clinically Tested Supplement Formulators Present The Science Of Senolytics

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurohacker Collective, a global nutraceutical company dedicated to healthy aging, has announced a physician's only masterclass about the emerging science of senolytics and how health practitioners can use senolytics in their practice.

Neurohacker's science team recently achieved promising results in a double-blind, placebo controlled trial of their health formula for better aging, Qualia Senolytic. Now, their science team is paying their formulation knowledge forward by hosting a free masterclass for other doctors and health professionals.

The Masterclass on the science of senolytics will be hosted by Neurohacker's Dr. Gregory Kelly, and Dr. Nick Bitz. Post this The Masterclass Training on the science of senolytics will be hosted by Neurohacker’s Dr. Gregory Kelly, and Dr. Nick Bitz, both naturopathic physicians who were part of the formulation team behind Qualia Senolytic. The online webinar will occur at 6pm EST (3 PST) on Thursday, January 4th.

Click here to Register for the Senolytics Masterclass For Health Practitioners

Senolytic science is the study of how to reduce the accumulation of senescent cells in the human body, particularly through supplementation of many little known natural compounds recently discovered to assist in that process.

Senescent cells (also called "zombie cells"), are old cells in the human body that no longer perform their useful function, but linger on in our bodies, wasting our energy and nutrition without providing a valuable health benefit. As we age, senescent cells tend to accumulate in our bodies, leading to many negative outcomes, such as low energy, joint discomfort, and slow workout recovery, all commonly associated with aging.

Neurohacker Collective's health formula Qualia Senolytic combines nine plant-based compounds shown in recent discoveries at major medical institutions (such as Mayo Clinic and Scripps Research) to support the elimination of senescent cells. In a recent double-blind, placebo controlled study, participants who completed a supplement protocol of Qualia Senolytic had a 68% reduction in joint discomfort and 66% improvement in joint performance. The full study results can be viewed at: neurohacker.com/senolytic-clinical

"Senolytic science is such a new field of study that many doctors and health professionals are just now learning about it." states Neurohacker CEO James Schmachtenberger.

"We've always had an open-source ethic towards everything we create, which is why none of our formulas have proprietary ingredients. Similarly, we believe in sharing research insights when we may be at the frontier of awareness in a particular science field. Our recent clinical trial results suggest that may be the case pertaining to our expertise within senolytic science, so we want our peer health professionals to understand how we achieved these results."

Schmachtenberger adds, "Many people over age 50 have had the experience of describing aging symptoms to their doctor, and receiving feedback implying they should just accept those symptoms as part of their future life. We want more practitioners to realize this emerging field of science, so they can instead have a massive positive impact on the age-related symptoms of their older patients. There's compelling clinical evidence that senolytics can mitigate many common age-related symptoms, and we're excited to show doctors both why, and how."

Physicians interested in ordering Qualia Senolytic for their patients can do so through fullscript.com and emersonecologics.com .

About Neurohacker Collective:

Neurohacker Collective was established in 2015 to enhance the quality of life through cutting-edge well-being formulations. Their science team emphasizes the principles of naturopathy and has pioneered formulation techniques using complex systems science, which recognizes the body's inherent self-regulation capacity as a key factor in addressing various health issues. Initially, they focused on developing brain health and mental performance supplements, including their flagship product Qualia Mind. Over time, they have expanded their product range to include formulations for sleep, longevity, skin, and energy, with ongoing efforts to develop and expand their product line.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

