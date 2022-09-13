Neurohacker Collective Donates Over A Quarter Million In Product To Those In Need

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poor diet and nutritional deficiencies can compromise immune health. This is a particularly serious problem for those struggling through extreme poverty both nationally and around the globe, who often lack access to immune-supporting nutrition.

One organization who just made a major contribution in response to this issue is Neurohacker Collective . This summer, the health and wellness startup donated a large shipment of their immune support supplement Qualia Immune to Feed The Hungry.

Feed The Hungry was founded in 1987 and has donated over $200 million in food and supplies to struggling and impoverished communities in 92 countries. The shipment of Qualia Immune sent to Feed The Hungry is a $257,000 value.

"An ethical challenge for companies like ours who make health and wellness products, is how to share the benefits with those who can't afford them but may need their benefits the most*." states Neurohacker CEO James Schmachtenberger.

"There are some very wasteful situations in our industry where an inventory scenario leads to a company throwing out large amounts of product that could have offered health-supporting benefits for those in extreme need. As our inventory circumstances ebb and flow over time, Feed The Hungry is a great organization to help us avoid wastefulness by pairing our products with the most pressing nutritional needs on the planet."

Another factor that makes Qualia products well suited for Feed The Hungry is the formulation approach they use, which emphasizes broad, well-rounded formulations. This means one serving of a Qualia product often is often providing 10 to 30 ingredients targeted for a specific health need*.

Feed The Hungry is noted for being a highly efficient philanthropic outlet, with 95% of financial donations directly benefiting impoverished communities.

If you or your organization would like to inquire about a potential relationship with Feed The Hungry, contact [email protected] or call 888-832-6384.

"We'd encourage any company making products that promote health and wellness to work with Feed The Hungry" , adds Schmachtenberger. "We're excited to partner with organizations who can help us eliminate any scenario of product wastefulness, especially when it provides a way for our products to be shared by people without financial means."

About Neurohacker:

Neurohacker Collective was founded in 2015 with the mission to advance human quality of life by creating best-in-class well-being products. They employ a unique methodology for research and development based on complex systems science which focuses on supporting the body's ability to self-regulate. The company began with a focus on cognitive products with the launch of Qualia Mind and has since developed products to support sleep, longevity, skin, stress, energy, and vision. Neurohacker.com

