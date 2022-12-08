NeuroID Adds Sales Veteran Eric Werab to Accelerate Growth

Demand for NeuroID's Human Digital Behavior Technology Rapidly Expands

WHITEFISH, Mont., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroID, a leader in human digital behavior and behavioral analytics, today announced that fintech industry veteran, Eric Werab, has been named Senior Vice President of Sales.

"Eric brings a great history of success with both startups and large enterprise fintech organizations both domestically and globally," said Kathleen Waid, Chief Revenue Officer NeuroID. "As we continue to push the unique insights of digital behavior into more markets and increase our opportunities with enterprise customers and partners, Eric's leadership will be critical for our accelerated growth."

With more than a decade in product and sales strategy, Werab's most recent positions include, Vice President, North America Sales at identity verification provider Prove and Chief Revenue Officer at PointPredictive, a financial risk management platform.

"Digital behavior provides exceptional visibility into the human interacting with their device. NeuroID enables real-time behavioral decisions during the consumer application process prior to submission, and the foundational AI that identifies genuine vs. fraudulent has valuable applications beyond fraud and into general customer intent." said Eric Werab, SVP Sales, NeuroID. "I couldn't be more excited to be joining this talented team and bringing these solutions to the market."

Since their Series B round of funding late last year, NeuroID has experienced rapid revenue growth and more than 4x increase in their customer base.

About NeuroID

Neuro-ID is pioneering the human digital behavior and behavioral analytics space, allowing organizations to assess the applicant, not just the applicant's data. Leveraging over a decade of scientific research and discovery in Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) to measure both customer intent and experience, digital behavioral data is used to segment genuine from risky customers, fraud rings, and bot attacks even before the customer clicks the submit button. By detecting fraudulent and genuine behavior at the top of the onboarding funnel, NeuroID is helping recapture critical human elements lost when business moved online. For more information, visit neuro-id.com.

